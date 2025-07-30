NedGraphics and Oriental Weavers Renew Strategic Partnership, Celebrating Decades of Shared Legacy in Design Innovation

CAIRO, EGYPT, July 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a continued show of mutual respect and long-standing collaboration, NedGraphics™ and Oriental Weavers Carpets announced the successful completion of a leadership visit on July 29, 2025. The visit took place at Oriental Weavers Carpets’ global headquarters in 10th of Ramadan City, Cairo, Egypt.

Frank Maeder, President of NedGraphics, met with Ms.Yasmine Khamis, Chair of Oriental Weavers Carpets, to formally commemorate the decades-long history of global collaboration between the two companies. The visit also marked the celebration of a renewed agreement focused on digital innovation, customer-centricity, sustainability, and operational excellence, marking a new chapter in a partnership rooted in heritage and inspired by innovation and growth.

Under the new agreement, NedGraphics will provide advanced software solutions designed to streamline design processes, improve color management, and enhance production efficiency. These tools will further support Oriental Weavers in delivering trend-led collections to over 118 countries. As the steward of the world’s largest carpet design archive, housing over 4.5 million patterns, Oriental Weavers remains committed to investing in technologies that fuel creativity and reduce environmental impact.

The strengthened partnership will further accelerate software innovation, setting unprecedented standards in design excellence at the intersection of art and technology—driven by user feedback, on-site collaboration, and joint development initiatives.

As the relationship continues to evolve, NedGraphics and Oriental Weavers stand united in their bold vision to digitize millions of patterns, revolutionize manufacturing workflows, and redefine industry benchmarks for precision and sustainability. Together, they are shaping the future of floor coverings, where cutting-edge technology and artistic mastery converge to create a legacy of lasting impact.

Oriental Weavers, the world’s leading manufacturer of woven carpets, draws from Egypt’s rich textile heritage to lead the global flooring industry through continuous innovation and manufacturing excellence. NedGraphics empowers textile designers worldwide with advanced production-ready design tools that boost creativity, efficiency, and precision.

Both organizations share a united commitment to quality, heritage, and forward-thinking technology. Their renewed partnership reflects a shared dedication to advancing tools and processes that reduce waste, accelerate time-to-market, and empower designers to bring bold ideas to life.

“Revitalizing our partnership with Oriental Weavers marks a strategic step forward,” said Frank Maeder, President of NedGraphics. “We are aligning on a shared mission to preserve heritage while driving sustainable responsibility and innovation across textile design and production.”

“For decades, NedGraphics has supported us in uniting design artistry with technological precision,” said Ms. Yasmine Khamis, Chair of Oriental Weavers Carpets. “This renewed partnership reflects our continued investment in tools and collaborations that drive creativity, efficiency, and global competitiveness.”

This renewed alignment sets the stage for a future defined by speed, sustainability, and smart digital transformation. Together, NedGraphics and Oriental Weavers will continue to invest in technologies that empower global design teams, elevate artistic expressions, and modernize operations, while honoring the craftsmanship that defines their shared legacy.

About NedGraphics

NedGraphics™ is the leading provider of textile design and CAD/CAM software solutions for the apparel, home furnishings, flooring, and broader textile industries. The company's mission is to empower designers through innovative tools that seamlessly merge creativity with technology. NedGraphics solutions enable users to develop production-ready artwork with greater speed, accuracy, and efficiency. By digitizing design and development processes, the software helps reduce errors, streamline workflows, and lower sampling costs, supporting both productivity and sustainability goals. NedGraphics is part of FOG Software Group, a division of Constellation Software Inc. (TSX: CSU). For more information, visit nedgraphics.com.

About Oriental Weavers Carpets

The Oriental Weavers Group was founded in 1979 by industrialist and entrepreneur Mohammed Farid Khamis. Listed on the Egyptian Stock Exchange (EGX) since 1997, the Group has grown from a single loom operation to becoming the largest producer of machine-woven carpets in the world. Drawing from Egypt’s rich textile heritage, dating back to c. 5000 BC, Oriental Weavers is now a global leader in tufted and jet-printed carpets. Based in Cairo, the Group has manufacturing facilities in the USA and Egypt and distributes its products in over 118 countries. Oriental Weavers is committed to innovating manufacturing processes, inspired by the latest trends and providing products that are both accessible and of high quality, crafted to deliver lasting value and happiness to its customers.

