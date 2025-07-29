Dr. Joshua Michael, Dr. Monica Goldson Re-Elected to Lead State Board of Education

July 29, 2025

Raven Hill, 410-767-0486

raven.hill@maryland.gov

Dr. Michael will serve second one-year term as State Board President with Dr. Goldson as Vice President.

BALTIMORE, MD (July 29, 2025) — The Maryland State Board of Education voted unanimously to re-elect Dr. Joshua Michael as President and Dr. Monica Goldson as Vice President for the 2025-2026 term.

Both were appointed to the State Board by Gov. Wes Moore in 2023. During their first year in leadership, the State Board advanced significant reforms focused on the instructional core, including the comprehensive mathematics and literacy policies, revisions to the College and Career Readiness standard, and updates to numerous state standards and regulations.

“I’m honored to continue serving as President of the State Board,” said Dr. Michael. “Fundamentally, we believe in the greatness of our children. Our goal is to build a school system that matches their potential. We’ve laid a strong foundation over the past year, and I look forward to continuing the work of improving public education in Maryland.”

“This critical moment in public education demands strong leadership with unwavering focus on student success,” said Dr. Carey M. Wright, State Superintendent of Schools. “Throughout their professional lives and State Board service, Dr. Michael and Dr. Goldson have exemplified excellence in their commitment to our students, educators, school leaders and families. I look forward to our continued collaboration towards accelerating progress under the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future to ensure all students thrive.”

As President, Dr. Michael brings experience as an educator, public school parent, and policy expert to his service. Dr. Michael currently serves as Executive Director of the Sherman Family Foundation, a non-profit in Baltimore that provides grants to organizations to support children and families in Baltimore with a focus on early childhood and K-12 education. Dr. Michael began his career as a middle school math teacher in Baltimore City and previously served as the Director of School Partnerships at UMBC. He also served as Student Member of the State Board during the 2005-2006 school year.

Dr. Michael received his bachelor’s degree and Ph.D. in Public Policy from UMBC and his master’s degree in School Leadership from Johns Hopkins University. He currently resides in Baltimore City with his wife, Leslie, and their three children.

Dr. Goldson brings significant public education experience to her role. She currently serves as the CEO and President of Junior Achievement of Greater Washington. Previously, she served as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for Prince George’s County Public Schools (PGCPS), the state’s second-largest school system.

Dr. Goldson holds degrees from three historically Black colleges and universities: a bachelor’s in Mathematics from Florida A&M University, master’s in Elementary and Secondary School Administration from Bowie State University, and doctorate in Educational Administration and Policy from Howard University. She also served on President Biden’s HBCU Advisory Panel. Her two adult sons are both PGCPS graduates.

