Utilasoft Opens Overseas Engineering Office in Multan, Pakistan

Expansion supports rapid growth in custom software and platform development

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Utilasoft, a subsidiary of Public Products, has opened a new engineering office in Multan, Pakistan as of July 15, 2025. The move strengthens the company’s ability to scale platform development teams and accelerate project delivery for its growing global client base.

The Multan office, managed by Vice President of Engineering Asim Hamza, begins with five developers and plans to expand to 12 by early 2026.

“This office has been a year in the making,” said Chris Abbott, Founder and Chief Product Officer at Utilasoft. “We knew Multan would be a strategic fit — it offers the engineering talent and culture we need to build high-performing teams.”

Utilasoft specializes in custom software platforms tailored to business needs. With over two decades of expertise and more than 30 major projects completed, the company is known for rapid deployment and high-quality solutions across a range of industries.

“Our clients don’t come to us for off-the-shelf tools,” Abbott added. “They come to us when they need something built right, fast, and made to fit. This new office gives us more capacity to deliver on that promise.”

The new team will work closely with U.S.-based leadership and technical staff on core platform features, integration layers, and engineering support for active client projects.

“This is more than just a new location — it’s a long-term investment in how we build software,” said Asim Hamza. “Multan gives us direct access to developers who are eager to solve real-world challenges. It’s a huge advantage for our engineering organization.”

About Public Products

Founded in 2021, Public Products is Southwest Florida’s premier business incubator and software development company. Headquartered in Sarasota, the company transforms ideas into scalable ventures across technology, consumer products, and financial services. Its portfolio includes Utilasoft, Kaloop, Budget Banking, Dusted and SpicePackers, Business & Belly Laughs podcast, RenderReal, and more. Learn more at www.publicproducts.com.

Multan office is now open - driving innovation and building smarter solutions.

