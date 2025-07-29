Over the Weekend, ICE Arrests More Worst of the Worst Child Predators, Rapists, and Drug Traffickers

Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, DHS is removing violent criminals from American communities

WASHINGTON – Over the weekend, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested more of the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens including child pedophiles, rapists, and drug traffickers from American communities – delivering on President Trump’s promise to keep America safe.

“While many Americans enjoyed their weekend, ICE law enforcement was working around the clock to arrest even more pedophiles, drug traffickers, and other illegal aliens convicted of heinous crimes,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Our brave ICE law enforcement are removing violent criminal illegal aliens from American streets so they cannot terrorize more American victims, including innocent children. We are firing up the deportation planes and getting these criminal illegal aliens off our streets and out of the country.”

Below are just some of the violent criminal illegals arrested over the weekend:

Hector Adrian Gonzalez-Sanchez, a 57-year-old criminal illegal alien from Mexico, previously convicted for lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 in Pico Rivera, CA.

Julio Guzman-Zuniga, an illegal alien from Mexico. His criminal history includes a conviction for trafficking cocaine in Robeson County, NC.

Eduardo Luis Manchin-Pozo, a criminal illegal alien from Cuba, previously convicted for drug trafficking, marijuana possession, and dangerous drugs in Russellville, AL.

Jose Ortiz, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, previously convicted of assault causing bodily injury to a family member in Austin, TX.

Tadeo Solano, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, previously convicted of first-degree rape in Mecklenburg County, NC.

Richard Salas-Romero, a criminal illegal alien from Colombia, previously convicted of alien smuggling in Carrizo Springs, TX.

Mario Velasquez-Velasquez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, previously convicted for possession of a controlled substance in Indio, CA; sexual battery in Riverside, CA; DUI involving alcohol or drugs in Desert Hot Spring, CA; and obstructing or resisting an officer and possession of a deceptive government ID or driver’s license in Cathedral City, CA.

Aleiado Cruz-Cruz, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, previously convicted of criminal sexual contact in the Cumberland County Superior Court New Jersey.

Gilberto Zuniga-Sanchez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, previously convicted of drug trafficking in San Diego, CA.