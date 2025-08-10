While Americans Were Enjoying Their Friday Nights, ICE Law Enforcement Was Arresting More Worst of the Worst Criminal Illegal Aliens

ICE law enforcement is now facing an 1,000% increase in assaults on them as they remove criminal illegal aliens from American streets

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is highlighting more worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on August 8, 2025. Some of the worst of worst arrested included a pedophile and criminal aliens with attempted murder and manslaughter convictions.