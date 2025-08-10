Submit Release
News Search

There were 368 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 411,618 in the last 365 days.

While Americans Were Enjoying Their Friday Nights, ICE Law Enforcement Was Arresting More Worst of the Worst Criminal Illegal Aliens

ICE law enforcement is now facing an 1,000% increase in assaults on them as they remove criminal illegal aliens from American streets

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is highlighting more worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on August 8, 2025. Some of the worst of worst arrested included a pedophile and criminal aliens with attempted murder and manslaughter convictions.  

 “Our brave ICE law enforcement are now facing a 1000% increase in assaults against them as they risk their lives to arrest the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens. These acts of violence are fueled by sanctuary politicians' rhetoric vilifying our law enforcement,” said Secretary Kristi Noem. “We will not and have not let this violence stop us or slow us down. Everyday our law enforcement continues to enforce the law and arrest the most depraved criminals including pedophiles, terrorists, murderers, gang members, and sexual predators. JOIN.ICE.GOV.” 

Below are just a few examples of some of the criminal illegal aliens arrested by ICE on Friday:  

ICE Buffalo arrested Albert Newton, a 50-year-old illegal alien from Jamaica. His criminal history includes a conviction for attempted murder in Queens, NY. 

Newton

 ICE Buffalo arrested Milton Xavier Carchipulla-Yanzaguano, a 42-year-old illegal alien from Ecuador. His criminal history includes a conviction for leaving the scene of an accident an injury resulting in death in Queens, NY. 

 CARCHIPULLA 

ICE Houston arrested Gilberto Zapapta-Ortiz, a 61-year-old illegal alien from Mexico. His criminal history includes a conviction for manslaughter in McLennan County, TX.  

Zapapta 

ICE Newark arrested Francisco Azono-Benitez, a 34-year-old illegal alien from Mexico. His criminal history includes a conviction for aggravated sexual assault of a minor in Camden, NJ. 

Azono 

ICE Dallas arrested Brayan Gonzalez, a 22-year-old illegal alien from Mexico. His criminal history includes a conviction for assault causing bodily injury in Post, TX.  

Gonzales

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

While Americans Were Enjoying Their Friday Nights, ICE Law Enforcement Was Arresting More Worst of the Worst Criminal Illegal Aliens

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more