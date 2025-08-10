While Americans Were Enjoying Their Friday Nights, ICE Law Enforcement Was Arresting More Worst of the Worst Criminal Illegal Aliens
ICE law enforcement is now facing an 1,000% increase in assaults on them as they remove criminal illegal aliens from American streets
WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is highlighting more worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on August 8, 2025. Some of the worst of worst arrested included a pedophile and criminal aliens with attempted murder and manslaughter convictions.
“Our brave ICE law enforcement are now facing a 1000% increase in assaults against them as they risk their lives to arrest the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens. These acts of violence are fueled by sanctuary politicians' rhetoric vilifying our law enforcement,” said Secretary Kristi Noem. “We will not and have not let this violence stop us or slow us down. Everyday our law enforcement continues to enforce the law and arrest the most depraved criminals including pedophiles, terrorists, murderers, gang members, and sexual predators. JOIN.ICE.GOV.”
Below are just a few examples of some of the criminal illegal aliens arrested by ICE on Friday:
ICE Buffalo arrested Albert Newton, a 50-year-old illegal alien from Jamaica. His criminal history includes a conviction for attempted murder in Queens, NY.
ICE Buffalo arrested Milton Xavier Carchipulla-Yanzaguano, a 42-year-old illegal alien from Ecuador. His criminal history includes a conviction for leaving the scene of an accident an injury resulting in death in Queens, NY.
ICE Houston arrested Gilberto Zapapta-Ortiz, a 61-year-old illegal alien from Mexico. His criminal history includes a conviction for manslaughter in McLennan County, TX.
ICE Newark arrested Francisco Azono-Benitez, a 34-year-old illegal alien from Mexico. His criminal history includes a conviction for aggravated sexual assault of a minor in Camden, NJ.
ICE Dallas arrested Brayan Gonzalez, a 22-year-old illegal alien from Mexico. His criminal history includes a conviction for assault causing bodily injury in Post, TX.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.