Fatal Hit-and-Run in PA: ICE Nabs Illegal Alien from Guatemala Who is Suspected of Killing a 61-year-old Pedestrian

Biden administration used prosecutorial discretion to allow this illegal alien to remain in the country

WASHINGTON — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) confirmed Mario Guzman-Vasquez, an illegal alien from Guatemala, is in custody following a deadly hit-and-run crash killing a 61-year-old victim in Coraopolis, Pennsylvania.

According to local law enforcement, Guzman-Vasquez is the prime suspect in a hit and run that occurred on August 3, 2025. Guzman-Vasquez is suspected of striking a male pedestrian with his vehicle and fleeing the scene, leaving the dead victim. Upon discovering Guzman-Vasquez was an illegal alien, local police contacted ICE. ICE arrested him and took him into custody on August 4.

“Mario Guzman-Vasquez had no right to be in this country in the first place. Now, a family has lost a loved one. Guzman-Vasque callously fled the scene of a deadly crash, leaving the victim he killed,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Sadly, the Biden Administration released this criminal illegal alien into American communities. Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, DHS is restoring law and order and putting America first by removing illegal aliens from American communities.”

Guzman-Vasquez illegally entered the United States on November 6, 2016. The Biden Administration used prosecutorial discretion to dismiss his immigration case and allow this illegal alien to remain indefinitely in the U.S.