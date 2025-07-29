Secretary Noem Kickstarts Process for Argentina to Rejoin Visa Waiver Program
The United States and the Republic of Argentina begin process to boost cooperation between the two nations on vetting travelers to the United States
BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA – Today, United States Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, Argentine Foreign Minister Gerardo Werthein, and Argentine Minister of National Security Patricia Bullrich signed a statement of intent to work toward Argentina’s reentry to the Visa Waiver Program (VWP).
“Under President Javier Milei’s leadership, Argentina is becoming an even stronger friend to the United States—more committed than ever to border security for both of our nations. Argentina now has the lowest visa overstay rate in all of Latin America and 25 percent more Argentines traveled to the U.S. in the first four months of this year compared to last year—the biggest jump of any of the top 20 international arrivals. That is why we are now taking steps to allow Argentina back into the Visa Waiver Program,” said Secretary Kristi Noem. “This statement of intent I signed alongside Minister Werthein and Minister Bullrich highlights our strong partnership with Argentina and our mutual desire to promote lawful travel while deterring threats. This kind of diplomatic leadership, spearheaded by President Trump, will help increase the safety of both countries.”
Argentina was removed from the Visa Waiver Program in 2002. The Visa Waiver Program designation process takes time, as partners must meet strong security requirements, but the statement of intent indicates DHS’s support and commitment to working with Argentina as it works diligently to meet eligibility criteria in the coming years.
