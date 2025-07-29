Auditor General DeFoor Releases Audits of Municipal Pension Plans in 22 Counties

HARRISBURG – Auditor General Timothy L. DeFoor today announced the release of audits of 55 municipal and police pension plans in Adams, Allegheny, Bedford, Berks, Butler, Cambria, Clearfield, Dauphin, Delaware, Elk, Erie, Fayette, Indiana, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Luzerne, Montgomery, Northampton, Venango, Washington and York counties.

“Our audits make sure state pension aid is used as required by law, which helps to reduce financial burdens on local taxpayers,” Auditor General DeFoor said. “Nearly a quarter of the pension plans in Pennsylvania are in some state of distress. It is essential that our communities plan to make their pension payments on time to support our workers who take care of us.

State aid for municipal pension plans is generated by a 2 percent tax on fire and casualty insurance policies sold in Pennsylvania by out-of-state companies. In 2024, the Department of the Auditor General distributed a total of $404.73 million in aid to 1,461 municipalities and regional departments to support pension plans covering police officers, paid firefighters and non-uniformed employees.

The department is required by law to audit municipal pension plans and volunteer fire relief associations that receive state aid from the department; liquid fuels tax usage by municipalities; various county offices and numerous other state government entities.

Explanations of findings are found in the full audit reports linked below or available online at www.PaAuditor.gov/audit-reports.

Adams County

Berwick Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan

Allegheny County

Elizabeth Borough Police Pension Plan

McKees Rocks Borough Non-Uniformed Management Pension Plan

McKees Rocks Borough Non-Uniformed Union Pension Plan

McKees Rocks Borough Police Pension Plan

Rankin Borough Non-Uniformed Pension Plan

Rankin Borough Police Pension Plan

Bedford County

Hyndman Borough Non-Uniformed Pension Plan

Berks County

Bern Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan

Bern Township Police Pension Plan

Bethel Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan

Bethel Township Police Pension Plan

Lower Alsace Township Non-Uniformed Employees Defined Contribution Pension Plan

Lower Alsace Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan

Butler County

City of Butler Firefighters’ Pension Plan

City of Butler Officers and Employees’ Pension Plan

City of Butler Police Pension Plan

Cambria County

West Taylor Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan

Clearfield County

Morris-Cooper Regional Police Pension Plan

Dauphin County

Susquehanna Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan

Susquehanna Township Non-Uniformed PMRS Pension Plan

Susquehanna Township Police Pension Plan

Delaware County

Marple Township Non-Uniformed Defined Contribution Pension Plan

Marple Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan

Marple Township Police Pension Plan

Morton Borough Non-Uniformed Pension Plan

Morton Borough Police Pension Plan

Elk County

City of St. Marys Non-Uniformed Employees Pension Plan

City of St. Marys Police Pension Plan

Erie County

Venango Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan

Fayette County

Wharton Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan

Wharton Township Police Pension Plan

Indiana County

Green Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan

Lancaster County

Northern Lancaster County Regional Non-Uniformed Pension Plan

Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Pension Plan

Lebanon County

Palmyra Borough Non-Uniformed Pension Plan

Palmyra Borough Police Pension Plan

Lehigh County

City of Allentown Aggregate Pension Fund

City of Allentown Officers’ and Employees’ PMRS Pension Plan

Luzerne County

City of Pittston Firemen’s Pension Plan

City of Pittston Police Pension Plan

Montgomery County

Franconia Township Non-Uniformed Defined Contribution Pension Plan

Franconia Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan

Franconia Township Police Pension Plan

Northampton County

City of Easton Aggregated Pension Trust Fund

City of Easton Officers’ and Employee’ PMRS Pension Plan

Venango County

City of Oil City Employees’ Pension Plan

City of Oil City Firemen’s Pension Plan

City of Oil City Police Pension Plan

Washington County

Claysville Borough Non-Uniformed Pension Plan

East Bethlehem Township Non-Uniformed Employees’ Pension Plan

East Bethlehem Township Police Pension Plan

Independence Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan

York County

Jackson Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan

Jackson Township Police Pension Plan

