Auditor General DeFoor Releases Audits of Municipal Pension Plans in 22 Counties
HARRISBURG – Auditor General Timothy L. DeFoor today announced the release of audits of 55 municipal and police pension plans in Adams, Allegheny, Bedford, Berks, Butler, Cambria, Clearfield, Dauphin, Delaware, Elk, Erie, Fayette, Indiana, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Luzerne, Montgomery, Northampton, Venango, Washington and York counties.
“Our audits make sure state pension aid is used as required by law, which helps to reduce financial burdens on local taxpayers,” Auditor General DeFoor said. “Nearly a quarter of the pension plans in Pennsylvania are in some state of distress. It is essential that our communities plan to make their pension payments on time to support our workers who take care of us.
State aid for municipal pension plans is generated by a 2 percent tax on fire and casualty insurance policies sold in Pennsylvania by out-of-state companies. In 2024, the Department of the Auditor General distributed a total of $404.73 million in aid to 1,461 municipalities and regional departments to support pension plans covering police officers, paid firefighters and non-uniformed employees.
The department is required by law to audit municipal pension plans and volunteer fire relief associations that receive state aid from the department; liquid fuels tax usage by municipalities; various county offices and numerous other state government entities.
Explanations of findings are found in the full audit reports linked below or available online at www.PaAuditor.gov/audit-reports.
Adams County
Berwick Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan
Allegheny County
Elizabeth Borough Police Pension Plan
McKees Rocks Borough Non-Uniformed Management Pension Plan
McKees Rocks Borough Non-Uniformed Union Pension Plan
McKees Rocks Borough Police Pension Plan
Rankin Borough Non-Uniformed Pension Plan
Rankin Borough Police Pension Plan
Bedford County
Hyndman Borough Non-Uniformed Pension Plan
Berks County
Bern Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan
Bern Township Police Pension Plan
Bethel Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan
Bethel Township Police Pension Plan
Lower Alsace Township Non-Uniformed Employees Defined Contribution Pension Plan
Lower Alsace Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan
Butler County
City of Butler Firefighters’ Pension Plan
City of Butler Officers and Employees’ Pension Plan
City of Butler Police Pension Plan
Cambria County
West Taylor Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan
Clearfield County
Morris-Cooper Regional Police Pension Plan
Dauphin County
Susquehanna Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan
Susquehanna Township Non-Uniformed PMRS Pension Plan
Susquehanna Township Police Pension Plan
Delaware County
Marple Township Non-Uniformed Defined Contribution Pension Plan
Marple Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan
Marple Township Police Pension Plan
Morton Borough Non-Uniformed Pension Plan
Morton Borough Police Pension Plan
Elk County
City of St. Marys Non-Uniformed Employees Pension Plan
City of St. Marys Police Pension Plan
Erie County
Venango Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan
Fayette County
Wharton Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan
Wharton Township Police Pension Plan
Indiana County
Green Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan
Lancaster County
Northern Lancaster County Regional Non-Uniformed Pension Plan
Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Pension Plan
Lebanon County
Palmyra Borough Non-Uniformed Pension Plan
Palmyra Borough Police Pension Plan
Lehigh County
City of Allentown Aggregate Pension Fund
City of Allentown Officers’ and Employees’ PMRS Pension Plan
Luzerne County
City of Pittston Firemen’s Pension Plan
City of Pittston Police Pension Plan
Montgomery County
Franconia Township Non-Uniformed Defined Contribution Pension Plan
Franconia Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan
Franconia Township Police Pension Plan
Northampton County
City of Easton Aggregated Pension Trust Fund
City of Easton Officers’ and Employee’ PMRS Pension Plan
Venango County
City of Oil City Employees’ Pension Plan
City of Oil City Firemen’s Pension Plan
City of Oil City Police Pension Plan
Washington County
Claysville Borough Non-Uniformed Pension Plan
East Bethlehem Township Non-Uniformed Employees’ Pension Plan
East Bethlehem Township Police Pension Plan
Independence Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan
York County
Jackson Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan
Jackson Township Police Pension Plan
# # #
Media contact: April Hutcheson, 717-787-1381 or news@paauditor.gov
The post Auditor General DeFoor Releases Audits of Municipal Pension Plans in 22 Counties appeared first on Pennsylvania Department of the Auditor General.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.