Splinterlands Launches Frontier Format, Unlocking a True Free-to-Play Card Battle Experience

MEDIA, PA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Splinterlands Levels Up Accessibility with " Frontier Format " Launch: Experience 100% Free-to-Play, Earn Ownable Cards, Starting July 29th!Splinterlands, the pioneering blockchain collectible card game known for its deep strategy and rich lore, today announced the highly anticipated launch of Frontier Format, set to go live on July 29th. This groundbreaking addition introduces a truly 100% free-to-play experience, inviting millions of new players into the vibrant world of Splinterlands without any upfront investment.For seven years, Splinterlands has stood as a beacon of longevity and innovation in the dynamic crypto gaming space, outlasting countless projects that prioritised flash over substance. With Frontier Format, the team is strategically lowering the barrier to entry, offering a core, addictive gameplay loop that's accessible to everyone."We've seen the crypto gaming landscape evolve, and frankly, some of it got a bit... complicated," said Dave McCoy, COO of Splinterlands. "With Frontier Format, we're cutting through the noise. This isn't just a new feature; it's a statement. It's about bringing the fun, fast-action, and strategic depth of Splinterlands to everyone, absolutely free, with real ownership from day one."Key Features of Splinterlands Frontier Format:-100% Free-to-Play: Dive into the world of Splinterlands battles with no initial purchase required. Players can jump straight into the action from the moment they sign up.-Earn Ownable Cards: Unlike many traditional free-to-play titles, Frontier Format allows players to win free digital collectible cards just by playing. These aren't temporary rentals; they are genuine digital assets that players can truly own, trade, and collect.-Fast-Action, Addictive, and Rewarding Gameplay: Experience the signature strategic card battles that have captivated millions. Frontier Format retains the rapid-fire, engaging combat, ensuring every match is a rewarding experience.-Seamless Onboarding: Signing up is quick and easy, designed to get new players into battles in minutes. Frontier Format also serves as a perfect stepping stone, aiding a smooth transition for players who wish to explore the deeper mechanics and expanded features of the premium Splinterlands experience."Frontier Format is certainly a new frontier for the TCG community," added Kris Blaze, Director of Marketing. "It's the fundamental, core fun that has kept Splinterlands thriving for seven years. It's our confidence in the game's inherent quality that allows us to throw open the doors like this. We know once you experience the battles, the strategy, and the thrill of truly owning your cards, you'll understand why Frontier is the perfect name."Frontier Format is set to revolutionize the way new players engage with blockchain gaming, proving that genuine ownership and exciting gameplay can go hand-in-hand with true accessibility.About Splinterlands: Splinterlands is a leading Web3 game and the world's most played blockchain trading card game. Since its launch in 2018, Splinterlands has distinguished itself with its unique play-to-earn model, robust in-game economy, and vibrant community. Players collect, trade, and battle with provably scarce digital cards, engaging in fast-paced strategic combat across a rich fantasy universe. Splinterlands continues to lead the charge in blockchain gaming innovation, demonstrating sustained growth and a commitment to player ownership and engagement.Kris BlazeEmail: blaze@splinterlands.com

