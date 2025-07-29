Isa Marina Explores the Space Between Lust and Love in New Single 'Pa’ Mi'

Pa’ Mi Single Cover Credit: Mafer Soria Credit: Mafer Soria

Bronx native Isa Marina, of Dominican and Afro-Cuban descent, unveils Pa’ Mi, a Latin R&B single on desire and chemistry, from her October EP Eros.

This song is about owning how you feel—physically and emotionally—without shame. Pa'Mi it’s for anyone who’s experienced a connection that exists outside of traditional definitions.” — Isa Marina

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Isa Marina returns this summer with “Pa’ Mi”, an empowered Latin R&B track that explores the tension between mutual desire and forbidden chemistry. “Pa’ Mi” is the second release from Isa’s forthcoming EP Eros, due in October, and explores the emotional and physical pull between two people who can’t seem to stay away from each other without labels, no rules, just undeniable connection.

Inspired by Isa’s own real-life experiences, “Pa’ Mi” takes a flirtatious look at feminine desire, challenging expectations and embracing sensuality with confidence and no apologies.

“This song is about owning how you feel—physically and emotionally—without shame,” says Isa. “It’s for anyone who’s experienced a connection that exists outside of traditional definitions.”

Blending Latin R&B, urban pop and bachata, “Pa’ Mi” features layered harmonies, subtle runs, and a conversational vocal style that centers Isa’s voice. The production, led by Jenreles, includes guitar by Lucas Shine, written by Isa Marina and Riosse. The official music video, directed by Caliber Visions of Onzyte Productions, stars Isa alongside model Luis Miguel Flórez, with photography by Mafer Soria. It visually captures the heat, tension, and emotional nuance of a situationship on the edge where intensity exists without clarity.

“Pa’ Mi” offers a personal take on attraction, choice, and vulnerability, continuing Isa’s exploration of relationships and identity in her music.

For more on Isa Marina and her upcoming EP Eros, visit: https://www.iamisamarina.com

# # #

About Isa Marina

Isa Marina is a Bronx native of Dominican and Afro-Cuban descent, songwriter and classically trained dramatic soprano whose work blends reggaetón, R&B and pop with vocal techniques shaped by her background in opera. Fluent in English and Spanish, she writes and performs songs across languages and styles, drawing from personal experience and cultural roots. She began her career in 2011 with an internship at EMI Virgin Classics and later founded Norwood Entertainment, an independent label through which she develops and releases her music. Her discography includes the EPs Montage (2013), Mirrors, Vol. 1 (2016) and True Colors (2019), as well as singles such as "Take It Slow," "Good for Me," "Down," "Paid Up," "Dangerous," "Guaya" and "No Grey." Isa has performed at venues including Madison Square Garden and has been featured by CNN en Español, Nylon and Remezcla. Her upcoming EP, Eros, is set for release in October 2025.

Isa Marina - Pa' Mi (Official Video)

