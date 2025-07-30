Melillo Consulting Partners with Motivus to Expand Digital Capabilities and AI-Driven Services

New partnership brings added strength in AI, DevOps, and cloud-native development to Melillo offerings

SOMERSET, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Melillo Consulting, an IT solution provider that helps organizations power their business through technology, has recently announced a strategic partnership with Motivus, a digital engineering firm known for its expertise in AI, data, and cloud. The partnership strengthens Melillo’s ability to modernize client environments, improve performance, and scale complex digital initiatives without piling on complexity or extra overhead.

Together, Melillo and Motivus offer customers:

- End-to-end delivery across critical IT functions: The partnership brings together AI, analytics, cybersecurity, infrastructure, and cloud engineering under one roof, offering full project execution from strategy through implementation.

- Tailored solutions that balance legacy and innovation: Clients benefit from proprietary tools, flexible architectures, and proven methods designed to integrate with existing systems while supporting modern transformation goals.

- Cross-industry experience with scalable execution: With expertise across healthcare, finance, manufacturing, retail, and more, the joint team is equipped to manage complex environments, large-scale rollouts, and long-term initiatives.

“Our clients are being asked to take on far more digitally complex work,” said Scott Dunsire, CEO, Melillo Consulting. “This partnership gives us the extra horsepower for projects that call for automation, AI, and cloud-native buildouts, while still letting us operate the way our clients know and trust.”

"We're thrilled to join forces with Melillo Consulting, a company that truly understands how to translate technology into business value," said Hari Haran, CEO of Motivus. "Mark Melillo, Scott Dunsire and their teams have spent over three decades perfecting the art of digital business acceleration across critical industries like healthcare, finance, and manufacturing. When you combine that deep sector expertise with our global scale and AI-driven transformation capabilities, you create something special—solutions that don't just modernize technology but fundamentally transform how our clients compete and grow in their markets."

As more organizations shift to hybrid environments and demand faster results from tech investments, the Melillo–Motivus partnership offers the tools and expertise to deliver on those requirements. The two firms share a commitment to practical innovation—helping clients modernize, streamline operations, and build a stronger foundation for future growth.

About Melillo Consulting

Since 1988, Melillo has been helping organizations power their business through technology. They offer a full range of complete IT solutions that address customers’ on-premises, hybrid, and cloud needs, with advanced expertise in infrastructure, development, security, and data management. Serving a range of industries, including healthcare, finance, insurance, manufacturing, and other organizations, Melillo helps customers create and execute digital business acceleration strategies that lower costs, boost ROI, minimize risk, and ensure compliance. For more information, please visit https://www.melillo.com or email getinfo@mjm.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

About Motivus

Motivus is a provider of digital engineering, cloud, data, and AI-enabled transformation services dedicated to solving complex technology challenges that empower clients to achieve business growth, increase revenues, and reduce costs. With a global footprint anchored by multiple nearshore development centers across Latin America, Motivus brings expertise and agility to its Fortune 1000 clients worldwide. For more information, visit www.motivus.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

