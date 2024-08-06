Melillo Consulting Expands Global Footprint With London, U.K. Office

Strategic move will enhance global service capabilities and fill market gap

SOMERSET, NJ, USA, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Melillo Consulting, a premier IT solutions provider, is pleased to announce the opening of its new office in London, U.K. This strategic move is part of a broader initiative to enhance global service capabilities and address the needs of customers in the UK and throughout Europe.

The expansion comes in response to growing demands from customers seeking support across geographic boundaries. The new office will be a hub of innovation, collaboration, and excellence, reinforcing Melillo’s commitment to delivering top-tier IT solutions and consulting services. By reducing the complexities of international commerce, it simplifies global operations for dozens of Melillo customers in the UK, giving them a seamless experience with the high-touch, high-value service the firm is known for.

"The idea to open a UK-based office came directly from conversations with customers who expressed a need for more localized support and a deeper partnership to navigate the intricacies of cross-border commerce,” said Scott Dunsire, CEO of Melillo. "The positive reception we’ve received since opening the office—not just from customers, but also our manufacturing partners—reinforces our decision to expand as we continue to serve our customers and partners with precision and excellence, regardless of boundary.”

“Our commitment has always been to solve real business challenges for our customers," said Joe Staiber, Chief Revenue Officer at Melillo, who played a pivotal role in establishing the UK operations. "This expansion allows us to address a critical need—one that’s largely unmet in the market—for integrated and comprehensive IT solutions that transcend borders. We're not just expanding our physical presence; we're enhancing our ability to innovate and execute solutions that fuel our clients’ operational efficiency and technological advancement.”

The office, located at 131 Finsbury Pavement, London EC2A 1NT, UK, is strategically positioned close to several of Melillo’s clients and within easy reach of many of its manufacturing partners' offices. The central location facilitates easier collaboration and service delivery, allowing Melillo to cultivate stronger relationships and ensure clients receive the focused support and expertise necessary to drive their businesses forward.

About Melillo

Since 1988, Melillo has been helping organizations power their business through technology. We offer a full range of complete IT solutions that address customers’ on-premises, hybrid, and cloud needs, with advanced expertise in infrastructure, development, security, and data management. Serving a range of industries, including healthcare, finance, insurance, manufacturing, and other organizations, Melillo helps customers create and execute digital business acceleration strategies that lower costs, boost ROI, minimize risk, and ensure compliance.

For more information, please visit https://www.melillo.com or email getinfo@mjm.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and X.

