Melillo Appoints Kevin Higgins as VP & GM of Professional Services & Solutions

Kevin Higgins, VP & GM of Professional Services & Solutions, Melillo

Higgins to drive strategic direction for the firm’s professional and managed services division

His vision aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences, creating top-tier synergy with our partners, and accelerating growth.” — Scott Dunsire, CEO, Melillo

SOMERSET, NJ, USA, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Melillo Consulting, an IT solution provider that helps organizations power their business through technology, has announced the appointment of Kevin Higgins as its new vice president and general manager of Professional Services and Solutions. Higgins will leverage his extensive experience driving technological innovations and sales excellence to further enhance the company's strategic initiatives and support its ongoing efforts to expand market reach and optimize client solutions.

As vice president and general manager of Professional Services and Solutions, Higgins will play a pivotal role in setting the overall strategy for Melillo’s professional and managed services organization, establishing the technical direction for the company, and driving the MelilloSMART solutions through collaboration with customers, vendors, and partners. In this role, he will also lead and manage teams to foster growth and boost performance, develop strategic partnerships, and facilitate cross-functional collaboration to ensure comprehensive organizational synergy and innovation.

“With over 25 years of specialized experience in technology sales and strategic business development, Kevin has demonstrated a profound ability to transform sales strategies into actionable results that drive revenue and market expansion," said Scott Dunsire, CEO, Melillo. "His vision aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences, creating top-tier synergy with our partners, and accelerating growth through innovative sales strategies.”

Prior to joining Melillo, Higgins held several high-profile positions in the technology sector, specializing in software and cloud solutions. He has a strong track record of driving growth and leading successful sales teams, consistently exceeding sales targets and expanding market presence for his employers.

About Melillo

Since 1988, Melillo has been helping organizations power their business through technology. We offer a full range of complete IT solutions that address customers’ on-premises, hybrid, and cloud needs, with advanced expertise in infrastructure, development, security, and data management. Serving a range of industries, including healthcare, finance, insurance, manufacturing, and other organizations, Melillo helps customers create and execute digital business acceleration strategies that lower costs, boost ROI, minimize risk, and ensure compliance.

For more information, please visit https://www.melillo.com or email getinfo@mjm.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.