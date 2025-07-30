Kevin Cooley Named to Kleinschmidt Board of Directors

Firm also re-elects long-standing members Andy Qua and Josh Broder

PITTSFIELD, ME, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kleinschmidt Associates, a leader in engineering, regulatory, and environmental consulting for the hydropower and renewable energy sectors, has elected Northeast Regional Vice President Kevin Cooley to its Board of Directors I am excited to be returning to the Board and engaging in the guidance of the firm at the Board level. Kleinschmidt has helped me grow in my career by providing many opportunities over the years. I look forward to contributing to the continued growth and success of our organization.“I’m excited to welcome back a familiar face to the Board,” said Alison Jakupca, Chairman of the Board. “Kevin previously served on the Board and has spent many years as a dedicated employee at Kleinschmidt. His knowledge of the firm and dedication to our success make his return a welcome one. It’s a strong team, and I’m looking forward to the great work we’ll accomplish together as a Board."Kevin brings more than 28 years of hydropower-specific experience. As Northeast Regional Vice President, he specializes in the evaluation, planning, design, and rehabilitation of hydroelectric projects. He manages and provides technical support for powerhouse upgrades, gates, rubber dams, concrete repairs, condition assessments, feasibility studies, and energy analyses.“As Chair of the Board, I’d like to also like to warmly welcome the re-election of two of our long-standing Board members, Andy Qua and Josh Broder,” said Jakupca, “Their steady leadership and deep commitment to Kleinschmidt have made a lasting impact over the years, and we’re fortunate to have their continued guidance.”About Kleinschmidt:Kleinschmidt was founded in 1966 with offices throughout North America. Our practice areas include engineering, science, and planning services are provided to power, energy, water, and government clients. Kleinschmidt’s team specializes in hydropower and water resource engineering, FERC licensing, fish passage and protection, hydrology and hydraulics, and habitat analysis and restoration. Our mission is to provide practical solutions for renewable energy, water, and environmental projects. For more information, visit www.kleinschmidtgroup.com

