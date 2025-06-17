Kleinschmidt Associates Receives 2025 Zweig Group Best Firms To Work For Award

2025 Best Firms To Work For

Kleinschmidt Associates Recognized as a Top Employer in AEC Industry

We are deeply honored to be recognized as one of the best firms to work for. This distinction reflects the dedication of our team and the strength of Kleinschmidt's culture.” — Ashley Fowler, Director of Human Resources at Kleinschmidt Associates

PITTSFIELD, ME, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Zweig Group , leading research, publishing, and advisory services consultant in the AEC industry, has recognized Kleinschmidt Associates as a winner of the 2025 Best Firms to Work for Award.The Zweig Group’s Best Firms to Work For celebrates firms that excel in creating an exceptional employee experience. These firms are recognized for fostering environments where employees feel valued, are encouraged to make meaningful contributions, and clearly understand how their work supports the firm’s overall mission and success."We are deeply honored to be recognized as one of the best firms to work for. This distinction reflects the dedication of our team and the strength of Kleinschmidt's culture.” says Ashley Fowler, Director of Human Resources. “The feedback received through the survey is invaluable - it fuels our commitment to continuous improvement."“The firms honored this year demonstrate what it looks like to invest in people in a meaningful, measurable way,” said Chad Clinehens, president and CEO of Zweig Group. “Their commitment to creating environments where employees feel valued and empowered is what drives innovation, retention, and long-term success.”Winners will be honored at a black-tie gala during Zweig Group’s 2025 ElevateAEC Conference in San Antonio, Texas, September 9-11, 2025.About KleinschmidtKleinschmidt Associates performs engineering, regulatory and environmental consulting for North American energy companies and governmental agencies who strive to protect and enhance the natural environment without compromising performance. We work at the intersection of regulatory requirements, environmental science, and engineering solutions to achieve our client’s objectives.For over half a century, Kleinschmidt has continually delivered new ideas that offer practical solutions to tough problems and sensitive issues. Our goal is to bring energy, water, and the environment into balance so future generations will thrive. For more information, visit www.kleinschmidtgroup.com About Zweig GroupZweig Group, three times on the Inc. 500/5000 list, is the industry leader and premiere authority in AEC firm management and marketing, the go-to source for data and research, and the leading provider of customized learning and training. Zweig Group exists to help AEC firms succeed in a complicated and challenging marketplace through services that include: Mergers & Acquisitions, Strategic Planning, Valuation, Executive Search, Board of Director Services, Ownership Transition, Marketing & Branding, and Business Development Training. The firm has offices in Dallas and Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Kleinschmidt Corporate Overview

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.