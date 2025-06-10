Blake Hamilton Joins Kleinschmidt as Project Scientist

Blake Hamilton Project Scientist at Kleinschmidt

A seasoned Fisheries Scientist with over ten years of experience in the industry

With a decade of experience in fisheries research, his skills and knowledge will help enhance our team’s ability to provide comprehensive and innovative solutions to our clients.” — Jennifer Jones, Engineering Technical Director at Kleinschmidt

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kleinschmidt Associates, an engineering, regulatory, and environmental consulting firm, is pleased to welcome Blake Hamilton as a Project Scientist. With a decade in fisheries research, Hamilton brings field and analytical expertise — from PIT and acoustic telemetry technologies to Bayesian modeling — along with endangered-species monitoring and ecological modeling experience to guide data-driven energy and environmental decisions.Blake brings extensive experience with surveying and sampling for various macroinvertebrates, including freshwater mussels, for which he has been involved in the status review data collection for western ridged mussels in Washington State as well as aquatic invasive species (AIS) monitoring for various mussels and snails in California waters."We are very excited to have Blake join our team," said Jennifer Jones, Technical Director of the Science Division. "With a decade of experience in fisheries research, his skills and knowledge will help enhance our team’s ability to provide comprehensive and innovative solutions to our clients."Blake’s research has supported agencies such as the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, NOAA, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and the Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council.‘I’m excited to join a team with a strong reputation in delivering science-based solutions,” said Blake Hamilton. “I look forward to supporting our clients with timely, high-quality data that supports the responsible maintenance and expansion of energy infrastructure with the environment in mind.’Blake holds a Master of Science in Biological Science from Florida State University and a Bachelor of Science in Environmental Science and Management from the University of California at Davis. He is a U.S. Coast Guard Master 100GT Inland/Mate Near Coastal credential holder, a certified scientific diver, and trained in First Aid, CPR, and wilderness safety. Blake is also an active member of the American Fisheries Society.About KleinschmidtKleinschmidt Associates performs engineering, regulatory and environmental consulting for North American energy companies and governmental agencies who strive to protect and enhance the natural environment without compromising performance. We work at the intersection of regulatory requirements, environmental science, and engineering solutions to achieve our client’s objectives.For over half a century, Kleinschmidt has continually delivered new ideas that offer practical solutions to tough problems and sensitive issues. Our goal is to bring energy, water, and the environment into balance so future generations will thrive. For more information, visit www.kleinschmidtgroup.com

Kleinschmidt Corporate Overview

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.