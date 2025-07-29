Inmedix contributes its FDA-cleared CloudHRV System testing for Chronic Lyme Disease study at Johns Hopkins University

Inmedix CloudHRV System

A link between autonomic nervous system (ANS) stress and development of Chronic Lyme disease sought.

NORMANDY PARK, WA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inmedix®, Inc. (“Inmedix”) announced today use of its FDA-cleared CloudHRV® System for an exploratory study to evaluate the potential role of the autonomic nervous system (ANS) stress state as a contributor to Lyme disease severity and conversion to chronic Lyme disease. Lyme disease impacts an estimated 500,000 individuals in the United States annually and approximately 10-20% develop chronic symptoms even after they are appropriately treated with antibiotics. Treatment for acute Lyme disease has been widely studied, but treatment of chronic Lyme disease can be challenging. Identifying the potential impact of autonomic nervous system (ANS) stress in Lyme disease could expand understanding of the condition and contribute to new treatment opportunities.

Inmedix CloudHRV utilizes a high-fidelity ECG with leads attached to the wrists and ankles in the clinic examination room. A 5-minute rhythm strip is transferred to the Inmedix cloud for processing. Standard 1996 time and frequency domain indices in addition to Inmedix proprietary heart rate variability (HRV) indices are reported back to the clinician in 10 seconds.

The lead investigator for the study is Brit Adler MD, Assistant Professor of Medicine in the Department of Rheumatology at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine. The study will be completed at the Johns Hopkins Medicine Lyme Disease Research Center.

“We are pleased to support Dr. Adler’s innovative approach to Lyme disease with our contribution of the Inmedix CloudHRV System with ongoing testing to explore a potential link between ANS stress and Lyme disease activity, treatment outcome and progression to chronic Lyme disease,” said Andrew J Holman MD, CEO of Inmedix Inc, rheumatologist and Associate Clinical Professor of Medicine at the University of Washington.

About the Johns Hopkins Medicine Lyme Disease Clinic

The Johns Hopkins Medicine Lyme Disease Research Center is pioneering patient-based multidisciplinary research in all manifestations of Lyme disease.

Our mission is to bridge the gaps in Lyme disease knowledge and translate our research findings into improved patient care.

About Inmedix, Inc. and its subsidiary, Inmedix UK, Ltd.

Seattle-based biotech/medtech Inmedix, Inc. and its subsidiary Inmedix UK, Ltd., are committed to engaging in world class research to discover innovative solutions for pressing healthcare needs related to the impact of stress modulated within the brain by the autonomic nervous system (ANS) and to providing precision HRV indices to clinicians for clinical care.

