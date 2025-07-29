Attorney General Jackley Announces DCI Agents First State Law Enforcement Officers to Complete ICE 287(g) Training

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Tuesday, July 29, 2025

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces two South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) agents are the first State Law Enforcement Officers to complete the training required to help U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Department (ICE) enforce federal immigration law in South Dakota for violent criminals and drug dealers.

“I am proud to announce that two DCI agents are the first State Law Enforcement Officers to successfully complete training under the 287(g) program,” said Attorney General Jackley. “This partnership with ICE strengthens our ability to enforce our immigration laws pertaining to violent criminals and drug dealers throughout South Dakota. These agents are now equipped with the training and tools necessary to support public safety while upholding the law with professionalism and integrity.”

The selected agents were required to complete 40 hours of online training. DCI also will establish a Task Force Program headquartered in Pierre.

