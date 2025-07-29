Keeta Reaches 11 New Cities in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, RIAYDH, SAUDI ARABIA, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Keeta, the international subsidiary of Meituan, today announced the latest phase of its expansion across Saudi Arabia, further strengthening its commitment to empowering local businesses and the Saudi communities.

With this milestone, Keeta now serves 20 cities across the Kingdom, including the 11 new additions: Hail, Tabuk, Abha, Khamis Mushait, Jazan, Najran, Al Jubail, Buraydah, Hafar Al Batin, Yanbu and Taif. These join major hubs already served, including Riyadh, Jeddah, Makkah, Madinah and the Greater Dammam area, solidifying Keeta’s growing presence across the country.

As part of its launch in these new cities, Keeta has introduced tailored partnerships, special offers, and community-focused initiatives designed to support local merchants and welcome new users. These include collaborations with popular restaurants and beloved local and international brands with strong community ties.

The majority of restaurants and merchants onboarded as part of this expansion are Saudi-born, reinforcing Keeta’s commitment to supporting local businesses. These include beloved local names such as Sanabel Al Salam, Hashi Basha, Okashi, Baja, Shawarma House, Al Tazaj, Lamma, Your Burger, Bardisi, and Fatboy, alongside international favorites like McDonald’s, KFC, Subway, and Starbucks.

Keeta’s expansion strategy is closely aligned with Vision 2030, driving digital adoption, supporting local SMEs, and investing in Saudi talent. With this expansion, Keeta now partners with almost 7,500 merchants across the 11 new cities and has deployed more than 18,000 additional riders during the launch phase, directly creating flexible jobs and new economic opportunities.

Ashley Wang, General Manager of Keeta Middle East, commented: “As we expand into more cities across the Kingdom, our focus remains on supporting local restaurants and providing residents with more choice and convenience. Since we first launched in cities across Saudi Arabia, we are receiving encouraging feedback and heard from communities in other Saudi regions asking when Keeta would be available to them. That continues to drive us to expand and serve more people across the country, delivering on our commitment to reach more cities in the Kingdom. We’re committed to helping more people eat better and live better, in a way that reflects our values and supports the broader vision for the country.”

Keeta’s expansion continues to be guided by a people-first approach, grounded in local partnerships, community insight, and a long-term commitment to serving Saudi Arabia’s diverse cities. By using technology to respond to what people want and need, Keeta helps communities eat better and live better.

For additional information about Keeta, download the Keeta app from the App Store or Google Play.

