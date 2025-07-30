SplashBI and X View Partner to Expand Access to Smarter Reporting Across Italy

SplashBI and X View announce partnership

SplashBI and X View join forces to deliver faster reporting in Italy, combining global tech and local expertise to support smarter decisions and agile growth.

Our collaboration with X View is rooted in a shared belief that reporting should be clear and accessible. This partnership helps Italian teams get answers faster and operate with more agility.” — Graham Spicer, Country Head – UK & Ireland, Europe and Asia at SplashBI.

BRIGHTON, EAST SUSSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, July 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SplashBI , a global provider of AI-powered enterprise reporting and analytics solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with X View , an Italian firm specializing in enterprise data, processes, and performance solutions.This collaboration brings together SplashBI’s plug-and-play reporting platform, used by finance, HR, supply chain, and IT teams alike, with X View’s local expertise in implementation and enterprise data strategy. Together, the two companies aim to support Italian enterprises in gaining faster access to data, reducing delays in reporting, and adopting solutions that scale with growing operational demands.The combined strength of SplashBI’s reporting platform and X View’s experience in delivering complex data and processes projects gives organisations the ability to produce financial reports, audit-ready dashboards, workforce insights, and more without extensive development cycles or full-scale migrations. With built-in AI features through SplashAI , users can also benefit from faster query generation, smarter data discovery, and more intuitive access to the information that matters. The partnership is built to support business and IT teams alike, with solutions that integrate into existing environments and scale as needs evolve.“Our collaboration with X View is rooted in a shared belief that reporting should be clear, accessible, and aligned with how people work,” said Graham Spicer, Country Head – UK & Ireland, Europe, and Asia at SplashBI. “This partnership allows us to support more organisations in Italy with tools that help them get answers faster and operate with greater agility.”"We are excited about this partnership, which represents a further step in our mission to support companies in digital transformation through our portfolio of services," said Matteo D'Ottavio, General Manager of X View. "The integration of SplashBI solutions with our consolidated expertise in ERP, CRM, CPM, Business Intelligence, software development, and system integration allows us to offer our customers an even more comprehensive and powerful proposition for transforming data into business value and accompanying them on their digital innovation journey."The partnership will focus on key sectors including manufacturing, finance, and public services - industries where timely, trustworthy data plays a critical role in both day-to-day decisions and long-term strategy.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.