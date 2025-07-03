SplashBI Unveils SplashAI: A Role-Aware AI Assistant for HR and Finance Decision-Making

New from SplashBI: AI-powered answers for your ERP data.

SplashAI brings natural language intelligence to HR and Finance reporting, reducing complexity and accelerating decision-making at every level.

SplashAI brings intelligence to the edge where decisions happen, not just where data lives.” — Venkat Ramamurthy, Chief AI Officer, SplashBI

DULUTH, GA, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, SplashBI announced the launch of SplashAI , a domain-specialized natural language assistant built directly into the SplashBI platform. SplashAI is designed to revolutionize how Finance and HCM teams' access, understand, and act on their data.At a time when data volume and complexity are growing exponentially, SplashAI meets users where they work by embedding AI-powered intelligence directly into dashboards, reports, and workflows. Whether reconciling reports, forecasting budgets, or analyzing workforce trends, SplashAI removes friction by eliminating repetitive tasks, reducing cognitive overload, and accelerating decision-making through contextual nudges and proactive insights.“AI isn’t just another feature. It is the future of how businesses will work,” said Naveen Miglani, Co-Founder and CEO of SplashBI. “With SplashAI, we are empowering every user to think faster, act sooner, and lead with data. It is the most human-centric technology we have ever built.”WHAT IS SplashAI?________________________________________SplashAI is not just another chatbot. It is a powerful, always-on analytics assistant that transforms natural language questions into instant, actionable insights. For example, users can ask, “What is the current attrition rate by department?” or “Show me overdue invoices by region over $10K” and receive precise answers without writing SQL, building dashboards, or waiting on IT.WHO IS IT FOR?________________________________________SplashAI is purpose-built for HRIS teams, FP&A analysts, ERP managers, payroll specialists, AR/AP professionals, and others. It adapts to each role by learning from past behavior, preferred KPIs, and organizational context to deliver insights faster and smarter. With SplashAI, every user—technical or not—can explore data intuitively and confidently.WHY IT MATTERS.________________________________________SplashAI is:• Personal: Learns how you work and what matters to your role• Pervasive: Embedded across the SplashBI platform and always listening for your next question• Powerful: Combines retrieval, generation, anomaly detection, and summarization, all in one agentic engine• Private: Built with enterprise-grade security, trained on proprietary SplashBI data models and never on customer data• Domain Specialized: Trained on HCM and Finance-specific structures, hierarchies, and business logic“SplashAI isn’t just answering your questions. It is reshaping how decisions are made across the enterprise,” said Venkat Ramamurthy, Chief AI Officer at SplashBI. “It brings intelligence to the edge of every role, every report, and every workflow.”THE POWER OF AGENTS: AUGMENTING WORK, NOT REPLACING IT._____________________________________________________________________SplashAI introduces intelligent platform agents like the Text2SQL Agent, which enables users to ask questions in plain English and receive production-ready SQL queries in return. These agents operate with controlled autonomy using memory, a tool registry, and guardrails to ensure secure, compliant, and precise automation.Tasks like ledger reconciliation, budget variance analysis, and anomaly detection are now streamlined with human oversight and AI acceleration.THE ROAD AHEAD________________________________________As SplashAI evolves, it is already shaping a new era in enterprise planning. FP&A professionals are moving from static spreadsheets to real-time forecasting, where models adjust dynamically to business signals. Budgeting becomes self-correcting. Narrative reports are generated in seconds.The result is human expertise amplified, not replaced, by AI.________________________________________________________________________________About SplashBISplashBI helps organizations make faster, data-driven decisions by providing real-time reporting, prebuilt analytics, conversational AI, and governed self-service dashboards in one unified platform. SplashBI supports Oracle Cloud, Oracle E-Business Suite, Workday, SAP, and other enterprise systems with plug-and-play connectors and powerful insights across Finance, HR, and Operations.

