SplashBI launches Tahoe (v6): Transforms Enterprise Reporting with Unified Analytics and AI

SplashBI Announces Tahoe (v.6) launch

SplashBI Tahoe (v6) delivers a reimagined UX, custom connectors, and AI-powered insights to help teams move faster with trusted enterprise data.

With Tahoe (v6), we’ve reimagined how users connect to their data. It’s faster, smarter, and built for what’s next.” — Kiran Pasham, Co-Founder, President and CTO, SplashBI

DULUTH, GA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SplashBI , the unified enterprise analytics platform, today announced the launch of Version 6: Tahoe, a modernized and security-focused evolution of its core platform.Built for Finance, HR, and Supply Chain teams that need to make faster, risk-aware decisions, Tahoe helps organizations eliminate fragmented reporting tools, unify data access, and strengthen compliance through improved governance and role-based controls.With a redesigned user experience, enterprise-grade connectors, an industry-standard data pipeline builder, and embedded AI, Tahoe empowers business users to ask their own questions, uncover meaningful insights, and act with confidence while maintaining complete trust in their data.Built for Today’s Data ChallengesSplashBI Tahoe introduces a smarter, more streamlined way for users to interact with their data, without being dependent on IT or third-party tools:• All-in-One Workspace: Access reports, dashboards, domains, data loaders, and pipelines from a single, unified environment• Modernized UX and Accessibility: A refreshed interface designed for speed, personalization, and WCAG-compliant accessibility• Custom Cloud App Connectors: Users can create data pipelines from any source, combining external data with ERP systems such as Oracle Cloud or Oracle E-Business Suite (EBS)• Enhanced Excel Connect: Revamped Excel plugin with multi-report refresh, improved layout control, and user-level color customization• Full API Access: Automate workflows or integrate data without logging into the platform“Tahoe is more than an upgrade. It’s a transformation,” said Kiran Pasham, Co-Founder, President and CTO of SplashBI. “We’ve rebuilt the user experience, streamlined how data is accessed, and brought AI directly to the user. On their terms, with their security intact.”AI That Works the Way You WorkTahoe also introduces the foundation for SplashAI , SplashBI’s conversational AI engine designed specifically for structured ERP data. Unlike generic AI tools, SplashAI is trained on enterprise data models and honors role-based security to ensure each user sees only what they’re authorized to access.“SplashAI was built to give real business users the power of enterprise AI without needing a data science background,” said Venkat Ramamurthy, Chief AI Officer at SplashBI. “It’s secure, role-aware, and designed to work with structured ERP data out of the box.”Built to Grow with YouTahoe sets the stage for long-term customer growth with major platform enhancements, including:• A modernized tech stack for improved speed, scalability, and performance• Deepened security and audit capabilities• A new cloud-native deployment option for customers migrating off-premise• A self-service developer portal and LMS (Learning Management System) launching soon to support onboarding, adoption, and automationWhether you’re an existing SplashBI customer ready to expand your capabilities or an organization looking for a better way to report, analyze, and act on your data, Tahoe offers a clear path forward. With its unified platform, powerful AI foundation, and flexible deployment options, SplashBI is built to meet the demands of modern enterprise reporting.Visit splashbi.com to learn more.About SplashBISplashBI helps organizations make faster, data-driven decisions by providing real-time reporting, prebuilt analytics, and governed self-service dashboards, all in one unified platform. SplashBI supports Oracle Cloud, Oracle E-Business Suite, Workday, SAP, and other major enterprise systems, offering plug-and-play connectors and tools that integrate seamlessly across Finance, HR, and Supply Chain functions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.