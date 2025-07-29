Honoring Victims of Midtown Manhattan Shooting
Governor Hochul today directed that flags on all State government buildings be flown at half-staff in honor of NYPD officer Didarul Islam and the victims of the 7/28 shooting at an office building in Midtown Manhattan. Flags will be lowered to half-staff at sunrise today July 29th and will remain lowered until all of the victims are laid to rest.
“The violence we witnessed at the hands of this individual is sickening, unacceptable and it must stop here,” Governor Hochul said. “An attack on one of us is an attack on all of us, and we must confront this violence head on. My heart is with our neighbors in Manhattan, the victims and their families — as well as the brave men and women of the NYPD.”
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.