Breeze Airways Announces More New Cities, New Ancillary Product in Continued Trajectory of Unprecedented Growth

New Breeze Service to Nebraska and Tennessee to Begin in December

Breeze continues to outpace other domestic carriers in growth by nearly 50 times the 1% national average” — David Neeleman, founder and CEO

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Breeze Airways , the premium leisure carrier connecting underserved cities across the U.S., today announced it will be bringing its affordable, accessible air service to two new cities – Lincoln, Neb., and Tri-Cities, Tenn. – and further connecting its existing network through seven new routes this winter. The news comes less than two weeks after the airline announced a significant West Coast expansion and brings Breeze’s presence to 78 cities in 35 states.“Breeze continues to outpace other domestic carriers in growth by nearly 50 times the 1% national average,” said David Neeleman, Breeze Airways’ founder and CEO. “For more than four years, Breeze has been diligently constructing a diversified network that connects underserved markets across the U.S. while providing millions of travelers with an affordable yet premium travel experience. This unique mixture of flying to nice places on nice planes with nice people has engendered serious brand loyalty and fueled our continued growth and expansion.”Beginning today, travelers can book nonstop, flights with Breeze on the following new routes:From Albany, N.Y. to:• Fort Myers, Fla. (seasonally on Wednesdays and Saturdays, starting Dec. 17, 2025, from $69* one way)From Fort Myers, Fla. to:• Albany, N.Y. (seasonally on Wednesdays and Saturdays, starting Dec. 17, 2025, from $69* one way);• Rochester, N.Y. (seasonally on Thursdays and Sundays, starting Jan. 8, 2026, from $79* one way)From Lincoln, Neb. to:• Orlando, Fla. (Wednesdays and Saturdays, starting Dec. 10, 2025, from $79* one way)From Manchester, N.H. to:• Myrtle Beach, S.C. (Fridays and Mondays, starting Feb. 6, 2026, from $49* one way)From Myrtle Beach, S.C. to:• Manchester, N.H. (Fridays and Mondays, starting Feb. 6, 2026, from $49* one way)From Orlando, Fla. to:• Lincoln, Neb. (Wednesdays and Saturdays, starting Dec. 10, 2025, from $79* one way);• Tri-Cities, Tenn. (Fridays and Mondays, starting Dec. 12, 2025, from $49* one way)From Portsmouth, N.H. to:• Raleigh-Durham, N.C. (Thursdays and Sundays, starting Dec. 11, 2025, from $49* one way)From Raleigh-Durham, N.C. to:• Portsmouth, N.H. (Thursdays and Sundays, starting Dec. 11, 2025, from $49* one way)From Rochester, N.Y. to:• Fort Myers, Fla. (seasonally on Thursdays and Sundays, starting Jan. 8, 2026, from $79* one way)From Tri-Cities, Tenn. to:• Orlando, Fla. (Fridays and Mondays, starting Dec. 12, 2025, from $49* one way);• Washington, D.C. (Dulles) (Fridays and Mondays, starting Dec. 15, 2025, from $39* one way)From Washington, D.C. (Dulles) to:• Tri-Cities, Tenn. (Fridays and Mondays, starting Dec. 15, 2025, from $39* one way)In addition to these new cities and routes, the airline also announced a new boarding enhancement, BreezeBy, for Guests who want to conveniently skip the line and board first. BreezyBy is now included as part of the Nicest fare bundle or can be purchased a la carte and applies to all Guests on the itinerary. With the addition of BreezeBy to Nicest, the airline’s signature bundle now includes a first-class seat, one carry-on bag, two checked bags, inflight WiFi, and complimentary snacks and beverages, including alcohol."BreezeBy is yet another way Breeze is giving our Guests the ability to ‘create their own adventure’ by crafting an experience that fits their unique travel needs and desires,” Neeleman said. “Breeze is continuing to find ways to enhance air travel through the addition of add-on products and services that we know our Guests want and this customizable approach is definitely resonating and creating true Breeze brand fans.”Breeze was recently named one of Fast Company’s World’s Most Innovative companies of 2025 for its fresh take on affordable flying that is transforming low-cost air travel into a nice experience. It was also named the No. 3 Best Domestic Airline by Travel + Leisure in 2025, placing Breeze in the list’s top four every year since it began flying.The airline's flexible network conveniently connects travelers in underserved cities directly to desirable destinations nationwide, reducing unnecessary travel time and making air travel more accessible to millions of travelers coast to coast. Coupled with its brand-new fleet of Airbus A220-300 aircraft and premium products like free family seating, fast onboard WiFi, preferred seat options, and no change and cancel fees, Breeze is making it nice to fly affordably.To learn more about Breeze or to book a flight, visit flybreeze.com or download the Breeze Airways app.###*$39 No Flex Fare promotion is available only when booking a new reservation for IAD-TRI and TRI-IAD. *$49 No Flex Fare promotion is available only when booking a new reservation for PSM-RDU, RDU-PSM, MCO-TRI, TRI-MCO, MHT-MYR, and MYR-MHT. *$69 No Flex Fare promotion is available only when booking a new reservation for ALB-RSW and RSW-ALB. *$79 No Flex Fare promotion is available only when booking a new reservation for LNK-MCO, MCO-LNK, ROC-RSW, and RSW-ROC. Promotion must be purchased from July 29, 2025, through August 4, 2025 (11:59 pm PT). LNK-MCO and MCO-LNK promotion is valid only for travel from December 10, 2025, through May 12, 2026. PSM-RDU and RDU-PSM promotion is valid only for travel from December 11, 2025, through May 12, 2026. MCO-TRI and TRI-MCO promotion is valid only for travel from December 12, 2025, through May 12, 2026. IAD-TRI and TRI-IAD promotion is valid only for travel from December 15, 2025, through May 12, 2026. ALB-RSW and RSW-ALB promotion is valid only for travel from December 17, 2025, through May 12, 2026. ROC-RSW and RSW-ROC promotion is valid only for travel from January 8, 2026, through May 12, 2026. MHT-MYR and MYR-MHT promotion is valid only for travel from February 6, 2026, through May 12, 2026. Price displayed includes taxes & government fees. Fare prices, fare classes, rules, routes, and schedules are subject to change or exemption without notice. Any changes or modifications to qualifying promotional reservations will be subject to fare repricing. A difference in airfare at the current fare price may apply. Other restrictions and blackout dates may apply.About Breeze AirwaysBreeze Airways operates more than 300 year-round and seasonal routes to 78 cities in 35 states. Founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, Breeze took flight in May 2021 bringing premium, affordable, and nonstop air service to secondary markets on its flagship fleet of Airbus A220-300 aircraft. Breeze has been named a top 4 “Best Domestic Airline” by Travel + Leisure for four consecutive years and was named one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies for 2025. Breeze was the first U.S. domestic airline to be certified by Autism Double Checked and is the official airline of Make-a-Wish Utah. With seamless booking, friendly policies, and customized booking options, Breeze makes it easy to buy and Seriously Nice™ to fly.

