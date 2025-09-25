Breeze Airways Certified as U.S. Flag Carrier, Expands Internationally to Three Destinations in Mexico, Caribbean

Breeze Airways Logo

New service to Cancun, Mexico; Punta Cana, Dominican Republic; and Montego Bay, Jamaica; to begin this winter

We’re excited to bring the same convenience and elevated experience they love about our domestic flights to three exciting new international destinations.” — David Neeleman, founder and CEO

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Breeze Airways , the premium leisure carrier providing affordable, direct flights from underserved markets, today announced it has been certified by the FAA as a U.S. Flag Carrier, making it the first airline in more than 10 years to undergo this rigorous evaluation process. In conjunction, the airline announced seasonal service to its first three international destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean, subject to government approval, as well as a new crew base in Raleigh-Durham, N.C. (RDU), to support the expansion.Service to Cancun, Mexico (CUN); Punta Cana, Dominican Republic (PUJ); and Montego Bay, Jamaica (MBJ); is set to begin this winter from six Breeze airports.“Becoming a U.S. flag carrier is a huge milestone for Breeze, and one that our Team Members have been working tirelessly on for the last three years,” said David Neeleman, Breeze Airways’ founder and CEO. “We’re excited to bring the same convenience and elevated experience they love about our domestic flights to three exciting new international destinations.”Beginning today, travelers can book nonstop international flights with Breeze on the following new routes:From Charleston, S.C. to:• Cancun, Mexico (seasonally on Saturdays, starting January 17, 2026, from $119* one way)From New Orleans, La. to:• Cancun, Mexico (seasonally on Saturdays, starting February 7, 2026, from $99* one way)From Norfolk, Va. to:• Cancun, Mexico (seasonally on Saturdays, starting January 10, 2026, from $139* one way)From Providence, R.I. to:• Cancun, Mexico (seasonally on Saturdays, starting February 14, 2026, from $159* one way)From Raleigh, N.C. to:• Montego Bay, Jamaica (seasonally on Thursdays and Sundays, starting March 5, 2026, from $139* one way); and• Punta Cana, Dominican Republic (seasonally on Wednesdays and Saturdays, starting March 4, 2026, from $159* one way).From Tampa, Fla. to:• Montego Bay, Jamaica (seasonally on Wednesdays and Saturdays, starting February 11, 2026, from $99* one way)The new crew base in Raleigh-Durham (RDU), which is expected to open in the first quarter of next year, is the 12th base across the airline’s nationwide network and is expected to bring more than 200 pilot and flight attendant jobs to the community."Breeze is the No. 1 carrier in RDU in terms of destinations served thanks to the growing number of Guests – both new and returning – who love our ‘Seriously Nice’ form of air travel,” Neeleman continued. “When evaluating where to expand our base presence next, the Research Triangle was a natural fit and is a desirable location for recruiting new Team Members.”Breeze was recently named one of Fast Company’s World’s Most Innovative companies of 2025 for its fresh take on affordable flying that is transforming low-cost air travel into a nice experience. It was also named the No. 3 Best Domestic Airline by Travel + Leisure in 2025, placing Breeze in the list’s top four every year since it began flying, as well as five-star Best Major Airline in North America by the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX) for 2026.The airline's flexible network conveniently connects travelers in underserved cities directly to desirable destinations nationwide, reducing unnecessary travel time and making air travel more accessible to millions of travelers coast to coast. Coupled with its brand-new fleet of Airbus A220-300 aircraft and premium products like free family seating, fast onboard WiFi, preferred seat options, and no change and cancel fees, Breeze is making it nice to fly affordably.To learn more about Breeze or to book a flight, visit flybreeze.com or download the Breeze Airways app.*$59 No Flex Fare promotion is available only when booking a new reservation for FLL-MYR and MYR-FLL. *$99 No Flex Fare promotion is available only when booking a new reservation for TPA-MBJ and MSY-CUN. *$119 No Flex Fare promotion is available only when booking a new reservation for CHS-CUN. *$139 No Flex Fare promotion is available only when booking a new reservation for ORF-CUN and RDU-MBJ. *$159 No Flex Fare promotion is available only when booking a new reservation for PVD-CUN and RDU-PUJ. Promotion must be purchased from September 25, 2025, through October 1, 2025 (11:59 pm PT). ORF-CUN promotion is valid only for travel from January 10, 2026, through May 12, 2026. FLL-MYR and MYR-FLL promotion is valid only for travel from January 16, 2026, through May 12, 2026. CHS-CUN promotion is valid only for travel from January 17, 2026, through May 12, 2026. MSY-CUN promotion is valid only for travel from February 7, 2026, through May 12, 2026. TPA-MBJ promotion is valid only for travel from February 11, 2026, through May 12, 2026. PVD-CUN promotion is valid only for travel from February 14, 2026, through May 12, 2026. RDU-PUJ promotion is valid only for travel from March 4, 2026, through May 12, 2026. RDU-MBJ promotion is valid only for travel from March 5, 2026, through May 12, 2026. TPA-MBJ and RDU-PUJ are valid for Wednesday travel only. Flights to CUN, MBJ, and PUJ are subject to government approval. Advertised fares apply to routes departing from the US only. Promotion cannot be combined with any other offers or discounts. Price displayed includes taxes & government fees. Fare prices, fare classes, rules, routes, and schedules are subject to change or exemption without notice. Any changes or modifications to qualifying promotional reservations will be subject to fare repricing. A difference in airfare at the current fare price may apply. Other restrictions and blackout dates may apply.About Breeze AirwaysBreeze Airways operates more than 300 year-round and seasonal routes to 81 cities in the United States, Mexico, and the Caribbean. Founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, Breeze took flight in May 2021 bringing premium, affordable, and nonstop air service to secondary markets on its flagship fleet of Airbus A220-300 aircraft. Breeze has been named a top 4 “Best Domestic Airline” by Travel + Leisure for four consecutive years and was named one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies for 2025. Breeze was the first U.S. domestic airline to be certified by Autism Double Checked and is the official airline of Make-a-Wish Utah. With seamless booking, friendly policies, and customized booking options, Breeze makes it easy to buy and Seriously Nice™ to fly.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.