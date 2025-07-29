The John Wayne Grit Series Returns to Lone Pine, CA, Oct. 18, 2025

John Wayne Cancer Foundation The John Wayne Grit Series brings a spirit of grit to Lone Pine The Lone Pine race gives runners incomparable views of the Sierras

Outrun Cancer in the Sierras at Half Marathon and 10K Trail Run/Walk Benefiting John Wayne Cancer Foundation

Lone Pine is a landmark in Western film and was the setting for many of my father’s movies. The Grit Series is about getting outside and standing strong for those fighting cancer.” — Ethan Wayne, Director of the John Wayne Cancer Foundation

LONE PINE, TX, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lace up your shoes and show your grit in the high desert! The John Wayne Grit Series Half Marathon & 10K trail run/walk comes to Lone Pine , California, on Saturday, October 18, 2025, offering participants the chance to experience the spectacular Eastern Sierra landscapes and rugged terrain where John Wayne filmed classic Westerns like How the West Was Won. This event benefits the John Wayne Cancer Foundation (JWCF) and supports its mission to lead the fight against cancer through research, education, awareness, and support programs.Set beneath the towering peaks of Mount Whitney and the dramatic rock formations of the Alabama Hills, this race invites participants to channel the Duke’s courage and resilience while helping to outrun cancer.“Lone Pine is a landmark in Western film history and was the setting for many of my father’s movies. The Grit Series is about getting outside, taking on a challenge and standing strong for those fighting cancer," said Ethan Wayne, Director of the John Wayne Cancer Foundation. We can’t wait to see everyone show their grit in Lone Pine!”WHAT TO EXPECT IN LONE PINETrail runners and walkers of all experience levels will tackle scenic courses weaving through iconic movie backdrops, granite boulders, and desert trails at the foot of the mighty Sierra Nevada. Highlights include:• The Half Marathon & 10K Trail Run/Walk on Saturday morning• Meet & Greet opportunities with the Wayne Family• Post-race celebration with refreshments• Sample Duke Bourbon and Tequila and Wayne Family Estates wine• Enjoy a free beer from Brewery X at the finish lineJOIN THE FIGHT AGAINST CANCERRegistration is now open, with limited spots expected to sell fast! Participants can register with a standard entry fee or earn free entry by committing to fundraise for JWCF. All participants receive a John Wayne Grit Series shirt and finisher mug, plus the chance to earn exclusive rewards from partners like Nathan, Hooey, YETI, Path Projects, and John Wayne Stock & Supply.PLAN YOUR LONE PINE ADVENTURE• Run or walk the John Wayne Grit Series Lone Pine, CA Half Marathon or 10K• Explore the unique rock formations of the Alabama Hills where countless Westerns were filmed• Visit the Museum of Western Film History• Take in stunning views of Mount Whitney, the tallest peak in the continental U.S.• Relax and enjoy the charm of historic Lone Pine & explore the SierrasARE YOU TOUGH ENOUGH?Put your grit to the test and help fight cancer. Register now for the John Wayne Grit Series Lone Pine, CA Half Marathon & 10K at www.johnwayne.org . Sign up solo or as part of a corporate or friends & family team. Use promo code GRIT15 for 15% off registration.ABOUT THE JOHN WAYNE GRIT SERIESShow your grit in the fight against cancer by running through iconic John Wayne movie locations and rugged Western landscapes. The John Wayne Grit Series events benefit the John Wayne Cancer Foundation, so every step you take advances the fight against cancer through pioneering research and programs. For more information, visit www.johnwayne.org

