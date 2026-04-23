Help Outrun Cancer - The John Wayne Grit Series Newport Coast 50K, 25K & 5K Benefiting the John Wayne Cancer Foundation

The John Wayne Grit Series funds pioneering research and programs through the John Wayne Cancer Foundation Runners of all abilities will trek along the stunning Southern California coast Members of the Wayne family will be onsite to greet participants

John Wayne Grit Series Newport Coast trail run returns May 9, inviting those of all abilities to experience So. Cal. coastal trails while helping fight cancer.

The John Wayne Grit Series gives people an opportunity to challenge themselves in incredible locations while making an impact in the fight against cancer.” — Ethan Wayne, director of the John Wayne Cancer Foundation

NEWPORT COAST, CA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The John Wayne Grit Series Newport Coast 50K, 25K and 5K trail run returns Saturday, May 9, 2026, inviting runners and walkers of all abilities to experience the stunning coastal trails of Southern California while supporting the fight against cancer.The event benefits the John Wayne Cancer Foundation (JWCF) and supports its mission to lead the fight against cancer through innovative research, education, awareness and support programs. Every mile covered helps fund pioneering cancer research and programs that improve and save lives.Set along the picturesque bluffs and backcountry trails of Crystal Cove State Park, the course offers sweeping ocean views, rolling hills and challenging terrain. Participants will traverse a mix of single-track trails, fire roads and scenic overlooks, showcasing the natural beauty of Orange County’s coastal wilderness before finishing with a celebratory post-race gathering.“The John Wayne Grit Series gives people an opportunity to challenge themselves in incredible locations while making an impact in the fight against cancer,” said Ethan Wayne, director of the John Wayne Cancer Foundation. “Newport Coast offers a unique blend of ocean views and rugged trails. My dad loved living in the Newport Beach area, so it’s especially meaningful to host an event here.”WHAT TO EXPECT IN NEWPORT COAST• 50K, 25K and 5K trail run/walk distances• Coastal views and a variety of terrain• Well-supported aid stations along the course• Meet & greets with members of the Wayne family• Post-race celebration• Exclusive John Wayne Grit Series shirt and finisher medal• Opportunity to purchase official Grit Series merchandiseJOIN THE MOVEMENTRegistration is now open at johnwayne.org. Participants may register individually or form teams with friends, family or coworkers. Participants can pay for registration or commit to fundraising and run for free while earning exclusive rewards donated by sponsors.RUNNERS CAN PLAN THEIR NEWPORT COAST ADVENTURE• Explore nearby beaches and scenic coastal viewpoints• Enjoy running, hiking and outdoor recreation in Orange County’s preserved open spaces• Visit local dining, shopping and entertainment destinationsARE YOU TOUGH ENOUGH?Participants can show their grit in the fight against cancer. Register now for the John Wayne Grit Series Newport Coast 50K, 25K & 5K at johnwayne.org.Note to Editors: High-resolution photos and additional materials are available upon request. Members of the Wayne family are expected to attend.ABOUT THE JOHN WAYNE GRIT SERIESThe John Wayne Grit Series challenges participants to run through iconic Western landscapes tied to John Wayne’s legacy while raising funds to fight cancer. All events benefit the John Wayne Cancer Foundation, ensuring every mile run helps advance lifesaving cancer research and programs.ABOUT THE JOHN WAYNE CANCER FOUNDATIONInspired by John Wayne’s battle with cancer, the John Wayne Cancer Foundation leads the fight against cancer with courage, strength and grit. The foundation funds innovative programs that improve cancer patients’ outcomes and save lives through research, education, awareness, and support.

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