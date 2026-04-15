The Ritz-Carlton Dallas, Las Colinas Unveils $4M Terrace Redevelopment Project

The Ritz-Carlton Dallas, Las Colinas recently completed a $65 million renovation, reemerging as a modern Texas luxury resort. The 2,972-square-foot Terrace Conservatory will seat approximately 170 guests and will overlook the resort’s existing outdoor Terrace. The very versatile, 1,130-square-foot Portico private dining venue can accommodate up to approximately 55 guests and open onto the Portico Terrace, offering panoramic views of the resort’s iconic pool and expansive grounds.

The Ritz-Carlton Dallas, Las Colinas today announces a $4 million redevelopment introducing additions to create four distinctive venues

We’ve hosted countless corporate meetings, weddings and functions over the years at the resort and this additional space is just what we’ve needed to accommodate additional small and mid-size events.” — Guntram Merl, General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton Dallas, Las Colinas

IRVING, TX, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Ritz-Carlton Dallas, Las Colinas today announces a $4 million redevelopment introducing additions to create four distinctive venues: the interior Terrace Conservatory, the adjoining outdoor Terrace, the private dining and event space Portico, and its connected patio.Marking the final phase of the resort’s $65 million transformation completed in 2024, the project will debut this June and will add more than 4,000 square feet of versatile event space , collectively accommodating just over 500 guests and thoughtfully designed to elevate group gatherings and social occasions.Terrace ConservatoryThe 2,972-square-foot Terrace Conservatory will seat approximately 170 guests and will overlook the resort’s existing outdoor Terrace. Designed for both standalone events and seamless indoor-outdoor experiences, the space features:• Floor-to-ceiling windows with towering radius panes for dramatic natural light and height• Italian Travertine flooring, warm wood finishes, white acoustic walls and bronze accents• Layered, customizable lighting via contemporary fixtures and wall sconces• Flexible seating arrangements featuring modern conversation sectionals and mid-century inspired piecesThe Terrace Conservatory is ideal for elegant receptions, corporate gatherings, weddings, and a wide range of social functions.“We’ve hosted countless corporate meetings, weddings and social functions over the years at the resort and this additional space is just what we’ve needed to accommodate additional small and mid-size events,” said Guntram Merl, General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton Dallas, Las Colinas. “We know our planners want natural light, flexibility, and a setting that feels special without being rigid – and that’s precisely what will be delivered this June upon completion.”Portico Private Dining And Event VenueThe very versatile, 1,130-square-foot Portico private dining venue can accommodate up to approximately 55 guests and open onto the Portico Terrace, offering panoramic views of the resort’s iconic pool and expansive grounds. Designed with a chic mid-century modern aesthetic, the indoor space seamlessly connects to the refreshed outdoor terrace, creating a cohesive indoor-outdoor experience enhanced by new furnishings to support a wide range of public and private programming."From the beginning, our vision for this property has been about creating spaces that feel both expansive and personalized. The Terrace Conservatory achieves exactly that — a luminous indoor space that draws the outdoors in and opens seamlessly onto our outdoor Terrace,” said Merl. “And with Portico, we're introducing an entirely new dimension of private dining, pop-up experiences, and versatility in experience to the resort. Together, they complete the story we set out to tell when we reopened in 2024."Inaugural Pre-Opening PrivilegesAs the Terrace Conservatory and Portico prepare to welcome guests this summer, The Ritz-Carlton Dallas, Las Colinas is inviting a select group of meeting and event planners to be among the first to experience the spaces firsthand. Those who book a qualifying group event or private dining function before December 31, 2026 will be among the first to host in these landmark new venues — and will receive exclusive preferred pricing, a complimentary site visit, and a personalized planning consultation with the resort's award-winning events team.The renovation will be completed in early June 2026. To learn more or book an event, click here.ABOUT THE RITZ-CARLTON DALLAS, LAS COLINASThe Ritz-Carlton Dallas, Las Colinas recently completed a $65 million renovation, reemerging as a modern Texas luxury resort. Nestled in the upscale Las Colinas neighborhood of Irving and centrally located between Downtown Dallas and Fort Worth, the 400-acre property features 427 guest rooms, suites and villas; a world-class spa and salon; an expansive pool deck; five on-site dining outlets; two 18-hole championship golf courses; and more than 80,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space.###

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