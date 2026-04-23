Addison Kaboom Town!® Returns July 3 to Celebrate the American Semiquincentennial

Celebrate American Independence at the country's top small town celebration Families travel from across the country to visit Addison Kaboom Town! There is something for everyone at Addison Kaboom Town!

More than 500,000 people pour into the tiny town north of Dallas for the biggest bash of the year!

ADDISON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As America gears up to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, one of its most recognized Independence Day traditions is ready to take the spotlight. Addison Kaboom Town!, frequently named one the top fireworks show in the country, returns Friday, July 3, 2026, transforming all 4.4 square miles of Addison, Texas , into a town-wide celebration. More than 500,000 people pour into the tiny town north of Dallas for the biggest bash of the year!The cornerstone of Addison Kaboom Town! is the acclaimed official watch party in Addison Circle Park, the 12-acre park. Tickets, which go on sale on June 1, sell out each year.The patriotic party in the park promises something for everyone. Festive food and beverage options line every corner for guests to enjoy. The Patriotic Pergola, provided by the Association of the United States Army, pops up this year to commemorate our nations 250th birthday and includes the flags of all 50 United States and 5 territories. Flags will be mounted in the order that each was admitted to the Union (Texas was 28th).The entire evening reverberates with live music, with performances by the Emerald City All-Stars and Poo Live Crew. Uncle Sam Jam Silent Disco is bigger this year with more headsets to offer guests a rockin’ experience. Then, at 7:30 p.m., all eyes in town will turn to the sky for the Addison Airport Airshow. The annual spectacular begins with a team of skydivers and continues with an array of historic warbirds and some of the country’s leading aerobatic performers.Following a historic tribute including a salute to those who’ve served and a performance of the National Anthem, comes the big show! The fireworks at Addison Kaboom Town! are legendary and have been ranked among the top fireworks shows in the U.S. since they started in 1985. The overall experience has been lauded by hundreds of organizations, including USAToday , Travel+Leisure, Conde Nast, the American Pyrotechnics Association and more.Whether tickets are secured for Addison Circle Park or not, the Town of Addison offers a fantastic experience to celebrate American independence. Addison is home to more than 200 restaurants, more restaurants per capita than any other city in the United States, and many will host watch parties with food and drink specials, live entertainment and other fanfare.For a full description of the festivities at Addison Kaboom Town!, visit AddisonKabooomTown.com.EVENT INFORMATIONWHEN: Friday, July 3, 2026, 5-11 p.m. 5 p.m. – Addison Circle Park gates open 6:30 p.m. – Poo Live Crew 7:30 p.m. – Addison Airport Airshow begins 8 p.m. – Presentation of the Colors & National Anthem 8:30 p.m. – Emerald City All-Stars 9:30 p.m. – Addison Kaboom Town! Fireworks 10 p.m. – Live entertainment by Emerald City All-Stars resumesWHERE: Addison Circle Park, 4970 Addison Circle, Addison, Texas 75001Memorable views can be found from anywhere in Addison, but special watch parties hosted by many of Addison’s 200+ restaurants and 23 hotels offer spectators a unique viewing experience. A list of watch parties will be available on the website closer to the event.TRAFFICNOTES: The popularity of the Addison Kaboom Town!fireworks show may cause some traffic delays, specifically following the fireworks show. Book your hotel rooms now! Addison hotels quickly fill up for this annual event. Spectators are encouraged to spend the night in Addison at any of our hotels or remain in the park or at their favorite restaurant till traffic subsides.EVENTNOTES: Concessions are available in the park. Guests are not permitted to bring coolers into the park. Absolutely no alcohol can be brought into or out of Addison Circle Park. Beer and wine will be available for sale within the park.COST: $10 for ages 10 and older$5 for ages 2-9Free for those under 2, although a ticket is required.Tickets are required for each person attending the limited-capacity party in Addison Circle Park. Tickets will be available online June 1. Book an Addison Kaboom Town! hotel package and enjoy quality accommodations, a commemorative blanket and guaranteed admission to the park for up to six guests.WEBSITE: AddisonKaboomTown.com

The Making of Addison Kaboom Town!

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