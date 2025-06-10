Meridian Knowledge Solutions Announces LinkedIn Learning Integration in Spring Product Release

This enhancement reinforces our commitment to providing a dynamic and evolving learning environment for our customers.

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Meridian Knowledge Solutions, a leader in learning management solutions, is excited to announce the addition of LinkedIn Learning integration in its Spring Product Release. This new catalog integration with LinkedIn Learning enhances the capabilities of the Meridian LMS, making it easier than ever for organizations to manage and deploy learning content.With this integration, organizations can seamlessly sync selected or all LinkedIn Learning content licensed within their organization into the Meridian LMS with just a few clicks. The integration includes descriptive metadata, ensuring a streamlined and comprehensive learning experience. As courses are updated on LinkedIn Learning, those updates automatically reflect in the LMS, eliminating the need for manual maintenance.“We are thrilled to introduce LinkedIn Learning integration to our LMS, empowering organizations with a more efficient way to manage and deliver high-quality learning content,” said Sarah Shifflette, SVP of Customer Solutions at Meridian Knowledge Solutions. “This enhancement reinforces our commitment to providing a dynamic and evolving learning environment for our customers.”Once LinkedIn Learning content is synced to the LMS, it can be managed, assigned, and tracked just like any other course within the Meridian system. Learner progress is reported on through xAPI and appears on both the Meridian LMS and LinkedIn Learning transcripts, ensuring consistency and visibility of training completions across platforms.Additionally, the integration includes SAML-based Single Sign-On (SSO) functionality, allowing users to access LinkedIn Learning content without requiring a separate login. This seamless authentication process enhances user convenience and promotes higher engagement in training programs.Meridian’s Spring Product Release reaffirms its dedication to delivering powerful, flexible, and user-friendly learning solutions that drive organizational growth and success.For more information about the Meridian LMS and the LinkedIn Learning integration, please visit www.meridianks.com or contact Paul Myslenski at pmyslenski@meridianks.com.About Meridian Knowledge SolutionsMeridian Knowledge Solutions is a leading provider of enterprise learning management solutions, helping organizations, government agencies, and businesses develop, deliver, and manage learning programs that drive success. With a focus on innovation and user experience, Meridian LMS enables organizations to create engaging, scalable, and results-driven learning environments.

