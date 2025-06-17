Meridian Knowledge Solutions Teams with BizLibrary to Embed Thousands of Courses for Government & Enterprise

Meridian Knowledge Solutions partners with BizLibrary to embed thousands of courses into its LMS, delivering turnkey content for government and enterprises.

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Meridian Knowledge Solutions (“Meridian”), a leader in enterprise learning management and managed services, today announced a strategic partnership with BizLibrary, a premier provider of on-demand video learning resources. This collaboration embeds BizLibrary’s extensive catalog directly within the Meridian LMS, empowering state and local government (SLG), federal agencies, and commercial extended-enterprise clients with turnkey content and platform in a single, unified solution.Why Meridian Chose BizLibraryDemonstrated Market Demand: Recent RFPs and sales opportunities highlighted the need for embedded, turnkey content to complement Meridian’s advanced LMS capabilities in our core SLG, federal, and commercial markets.Breadth and Quality of Content: BizLibrary’s library of 10,000+ titles—comprising both proprietary courses and aggregated content from leading third-party providers—ensures clients have access to the latest compliance, leadership, technical, and soft-skills training.Tailored Government Offering: In collaboration with Meridian, BizLibrary developed a focused suite of 300 government-specific titles designed to address up to 80% of typical agency training needs at an exceptionally competitive price point."The Meridian platform, enhanced by BizLibrary’s diverse and high-quality training materials, provides organizations with a powerful tool to scale learning programs, stay compliant, and adopt microlearning strategies for greater engagement." - Paul Myslenski, SVP Sales and MarketingJosh Burt, BizLibrary’s Head of Partnerships and Channel Alliances (jburt@bizlibrary.com): “We’re excited to partner with Meridian Knowledge Solutions to offer our content within their powerful learning management system. This collaboration ensures that organizations can leverage high-impact, easily accessible training materials to foster a culture of continuous improvement and employee growth.”About Meridian Knowledge SolutionsMeridian Knowledge Solutions is a leading provider of enterprise learning management solutions, helping organizations, government agencies, and businesses develop, deliver, and manage learning programs that drive success. With a focus on innovation and user experience, Meridian LMS enables organizations to create engaging, scalable, and results-driven learning environments.Our award-winning enterprise Learning Management System (LMS) features a proprietary Learning Record Store (LRS), Career Explorer, content authoring tools, and native integration with partner libraries. Available in cloud, on-premises, or private cloud deployments, Meridian LMS enables organizations to streamline training operations and align learning with business objectives. Learn more at https://meridianks.com About BizLibraryBizLibrary is on a mission to elevate employees’ skills, create better places to work, and do our part to build a more compassionate and competent future. We lean into these goals every day by supporting organizations’ learning and development needs through our innovative platforms, best-in-class content, and unrivaled strategic support. With L&D powered by BizLibrary, employees are equipped with the skills they need for the job today and ready to take on new challenges tomorrow. For more information, visit https://www.bizlibrary.com Media ContactsCaroline Burke, Manager of Marketing Campaigns & ContentBizLibrarycburke@bizlibrary.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.