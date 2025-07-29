80 years after the Hiroshima A-bomb: Youth Dialogue for International Peace

29 July 2025, Hiroshima, Japan – On the 80th anniversary of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima, the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR), in collaboration with Hiroshima Prefectural Government and the Hiroshima Organization for Peace (HOPe), will hold a youth dialogue for international peace on 6 August 2025. The event will be publicly livestreamed in Japanese and English.

At this event, “80 years after the Hiroshima A-bomb: Youth Messages from Hiroshima to the World - Roadmaps toward a World without Nuclear Weapons and Sustainable Peace”, UNITAR Youth Ambassadors – primarily high school students from Hiroshima Prefecture – will present their proposals for achieving a world without nuclear weapons and lasting peace. They will then engage in dialogue with politicians and internationally active experts, advocates, and hibakusha (survivors of the atomic bombing). The event asks the questions: While there is a strong demand for building a peaceful and sustainable society, what are the perspectives of young people in Hiroshima and Nagasaki, and what actions can they take to realize a peaceful future without nuclear weapons?

The session will be livestreamed for the global audience. Anyone is welcome to listen in to the voices of the youth from Hiroshima and Nagasaki on 6 August.

Over the last 80 years, Hiroshima has stressed the inhumanity of nuclear weapons to the world and led initiatives towards nuclear disarmament. Yet, countries continue to build and modernize their nuclear weapons stockpile and even hint at their use, raising tensions in the international community more than ever before. This event will bring the vision and voices of young people to the fore, as future leaders who can bring about sustainable peace and a world free of nuclear weapons.