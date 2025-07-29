IDENTI Medical Selected to Exhibit Snap&Go™ and Wireless PAR Weighing Bin at Vizient Innovative Technology Exchange

Snap&Go effortless product usage documentation at the point of care.

Vizient selected two of IDENTI Medical's groundbreaking solutions: Snap&Go and Wireless Weighing Bins for the upcoming Vizient Innovative Technology Exchange.

We are very honored that two of our solutions, Snap&Go and Wireless Weighing Bins were selected by Vizient. Our mission is to reduce manual work, drive operational efficiency and better patient care.” — Shlomo Matityaho, CEO & Founder

BETHPAGE, NY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- IDENTI Medical has been selected to exhibit two of its groundbreaking solutions: Snap&Go™, a patent-protected AI-powered camera that uses image recognition to automatically capture, record, and bill medical implants and consumables used during surgery, helping hospitals boost revenue cycle management, and Wireless PAR Weighing Bins, a fully autonomous, weight-based system for real-time inventory management, at the Vizient Innovative Technology Exchange. Vizient, the nation’s largest provider-driven healthcare performance improvement company, will hold the Exchange Sept. 17 in Las Vegas.The annual Innovative Technology Exchange offers selected suppliers the unique opportunity to demonstrate their product or service to supply chain and clinical leaders from Vizient’s hospital clients and subject matter experts who serve on their supply councils. Each product or service will showcase how it improves clinical outcomes, enhances safety or drives incremental improvements to healthcare delivery or business models.As part of IDENTI’s AI-powered suite, Snap&Go™ and Wireless PAR Weighing Bins provide hospitals with accurate, real-time data on inventory and supply usage, seamlessly integrating with existing systems. Leveraging advanced AI, these solutions help hospitals optimize stock levels, forecast demand more precisely, and reduce manual workload. The result is lower costs, improved operational efficiency, reduced waste, and enhanced patient safety and care quality.“We are very honored that two of our solutions, Snap&Go™ and Wireless PAR Weighing Bins, were selected to exhibit at the Vizient Innovative Technology Exchange,” said Shlomo Matityaho, CEO & Founder, IDENTI Medical. “By combining automation with our revolutionary AI-powered platform, these tools transform the way hospitals capture real-time, accurate data for enhanced billing and inventory management. Our mission is to reduce manual work, prevent errors, and ultimately drive greater operational efficiency and better patient care.”“The Innovative Technology Exchange fosters a unique opportunity for healthcare providers to interact with products and services that have the potential to impact the healthcare industry and improve clinical care or the business model of organizations,” said Kelly Flaharty, senior director of contract services, Vizient. “We are pleased to invite IDENTI to the Exchange.”The annual Innovative Technology Exchange is part of Vizient’s Innovative Technology Program that includes product review of supplier-submitted technologies by provider-led councils. Since 2003, Vizient has reviewed over 1,700 product submissions as part of its Innovative Technology Program.About IDENTI MedicalIDENTI Medical, a global leader in health-tech innovation, develops patent-protected AI-driven automation tools designed to simplify and optimize inventory management in healthcare settings. By leveraging advanced technologies such as computer vision, AI cameras, weight-based sensors, and machine learning, we deliver fully autonomous systems that eliminate the need for clinical nursing staff to manage supply chain tasks. We believe it is the responsibility of technology to fulfill these duties, enabling clinical teams to focus entirely on patient care.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.