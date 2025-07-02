IDENTI Medical Forms US Advisory Board to Drive AI-First Transformation in Hospital Operations

IDENTI Medical Data Sensing LOGO

IDENTI Medical, a global leader in AI automation for hospitals, announced the formation of its US Advisory Board.

I think IDENTI Medical has very effective inventory management solutions with their products, which is something the US healthcare market needs right now” — Dr. Geoffrey Cole, Former Chief Medical Officer, Piedmont Rockdale Hospital

BETHPAGE, NY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- IDENTI Medical , a global leader in AI-powered automation for hospital operations, today announced the formation of its US Advisory Board, marking a significant step in the company’s strategic expansion into the American healthcare market. Composed of accomplished leaders across nursing, perioperative services, finance, and supply chain, the board will provide expert guidance on product strategy, market alignment, regulatory direction, and long-term partnerships.Advisory Board members include:• Dr. Geoffrey Cole – Former Chief Medical Officer, Piedmont Rockdale Hospital• Nancy Duffy – Director of Supply Chain, AnMed Health• Jake Groenewold – Former Chief Supply Chain Officer, Froedtert Health• Brent King – CEO, King Healthcare Consulting; former SVP and Chief Business Development Officer, UMC Health System• Jane Kusler-Jensen – Healthcare Services Operations, Deloitte Consulting Alumni• Dr. Ann Williamson – Former Regional Chief Nurse Executive and VP of Clinical Integration, Kaiser Permanente Northern CaliforniaThe Advisory Board will actively guide hospital projects, validate product-market fit, and help navigate regulatory pathways. Members were selected for their proven leadership and shared commitment to IDENTI’s mission: bringing precision, transparency, and accountability to clinical workflows.“Our goal has always been to combine deep clinical understanding with cutting-edge technology to solve the most overlooked problems in hospital operations,” said Or Lomnitz, Head of Marketing and Business Development at IDENTI. “The Advisory Board brings unmatched insight from inside the healthcare system. These are not just advisors — they’re strategic partners who will help us shape solutions that hospitals actually want and need.”IDENTI’s portfolio of AI-driven automation solutions includes the Snap&Go AI camera, Wireless PAR Weighing Bin, RFID tracking solutions, and an automated medication dispensing unit. These technologies are gaining traction among US health systems seeking to modernize supply management and enhance revenue integrity.About IDENTI MedicalIDENTI is redefining revenue cycle automation and surgical inventory tracking with a powerful AI platform that brings accuracy and transparency to the point of use. Trusted by hospitals worldwide, IDENTI combines computer vision, smart sensors, and machine learning to eliminate waste, ensure compliance, and streamline perioperative operations.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.