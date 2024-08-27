Columbia University Selects IDENTI Medical for Developing Groundbreaking AI-powered Storage Tracking system

IDENTI Medical Data Sensing LOGO

IDENTI Medical, a leading health-tech company, announced its selection by Columbia University's Center for Assisted Reproduction (IVF) in New York.

We are honored to partner with Columbia University New York. I believe our new system will contribute to the success of countless fertility treatments” — Shlomo Matityaho, CEO and Founder of IDENTI Medical

BETHPAGE, NY, NY, USA, August 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- IDENTI Medical , a leading health-tech company, announced its selection by Columbia University's Center for Assisted Reproduction (IVF) in New York. The collaboration focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a revolutionary weight-based monitoring system for sperm and egg storage tanks.This selection stems from the recent research developed at Columbia University, which establishes a clear link between a tank's weight and a decline in sperm and egg viability. The new system, co-developed by IDENTI Medical and the university, will continuously monitor storage tank weight. This real-time data will trigger alerts for any changes that might indicate fluctuations in weight related to temperature or humidity – crucial factors for preserving sperm and egg health.The agreement grants IDENTI Medical a license to utilize the university's advanced algorithm. This algorithm offers pinpoint accuracy in detecting even the slightest weight variations. Through this partnership, IDENTI Medical and Columbia University will introduce this joint solution to roughly 400 fertility centers across the United States. IDENTI Medical is poised to install the first system at the Manhattan New York IVF Center in the third quarter of 2024.Launched just a year and a half ago, IDENTI Medical's line of AI-powered weight-based solutions has garnered significant traction. This success is reflected in multiple collaborations and installations across the healthcare landscape."We are honored to partner with Columbia University New York, a preeminent academic institution in the realm of fertility," stated IDENTI Medical's CEO, Shlomo Matityahu. "IDENTI Medical boasts seven registered patents and stands as one of the few companies in the healthcare supply chain with advanced in-house R&D capabilities. This allows us to transform the dreams of medical institutions seeking a flexible development partner into tangible realities. I firmly believe our new system will significantly enhance the safety and efficacy of sperm and egg storage, ultimately contributing to the success of countless fertility treatments."IDENTI Medical is a global health-tech company specializing in AI-driven automation tools that enhance inventory management and streamline operational workflows. By leveraging cutting-edge technologies such as AI, computer vision, and machine learning, IDENTI has successfully optimized revenue capture, improved data standardization, and reduced the time clinical teams spend on administrative tasks. The innovative data-sensing solutions redefine medical inventory management by providing hospitals and supply chain partners with end-to-end visibility, tracking, and control of healthcare inventory, right through to consumption.Columbia University New York is a world-renowned institution consistently ranked among the most prestigious universities globally. The university's medical school is particularly recognized for its expertise in fertility and its ongoing groundbreaking research in this field.

