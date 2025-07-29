Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities on psycho-social disability awareness month

The Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities marks July as Psycho-Social Disability Awareness Month, a significant period to raising public awareness, challenging stigma, and advancing the full realisation of the rights and inclusion of persons with psycho-social disabilities.

Psycho-social disabilities, often linked to mental health conditions such as depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, and schizophrenia, remain burdened by harmful misconceptions and systemic exclusion. Individuals with psycho-social disabilities frequently face barriers to education, employment, healthcare, and meaningful participation in society.

This month reaffirms government’s unwavering commitment to building an inclusive, just, and equal society. Mental health is not only a health issue, but a human rights imperative. Every individual, regardless of their mental health status, deserves dignity, respect, and equal access to services and opportunities.

The Department calls on all members of society to play an active role in fostering inclusion for persons with psycho-social disabilities. This includes learning and sharing accurate information to dispel myths, creating respectful and safe environments in homes, schools, and workplaces, speaking out against stigma, silence, and discrimination, and championing access to mental health care and community-based support. Together, these actions can help build a society where every individual is valued, supported, and empowered to thrive.

Enquiries:

Cassius Selala

Head of Communication: Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities

Cell: 060 534 0672

