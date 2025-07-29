Expand Life Science Research with MyBioSource Highly Validated CTSB Recombinant Protein

Ctsb recombinant protein

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MyBioSource , a global leader in delivering the highest quality research reagents, is announcing the expansion of its recombinant protein product line with the release of Ctsb recombinant protein (Cathepsin B, MBS952553).The objective of this new offering is to widen the scope of life science research for advanced proteomics and cellular studies.Ctsb recombinant protein is a lysosomal cysteine protease that is integral for intracellular protein degradation, turnover, and for a variety of cellular processes.In biomedical research, Cathepsin B (Ctsb) is used by researchers to understand the molecular mechanisms of complex biological phenomena and also to understand why the overexpression or dysregulation of Ctsb can cause medical issues in several pathological conditions, including neurodegenerative disorders and tumor progression.The Scope of CTSB Recombinant Protein in ResearchTo meet the diverse needs of experiments, the Ctsb recombinant protein delivered by MyBioSource is made available in multiple host expression systems such as baculovirus, E.coli, yeast, and mammalian cells.The rProtein is designed to boast a minimum purity of 85% which is determined by SDS-PAGE. It is available in liquid format (lyophilized), and based on information on N-terminal and C-terminal tags, can be custom prepared as well.Based on experimental requirements, researchers can select optimal expression systems to ensure maximum activity and consistency across in vitro studies.Research-Only Product for Trusted Scientific ApplicationsThe research reagent at MyBioSource is offered exclusively for research purposes and not for diagnostic and therapeutic applications. The primary uses include:*In-depth understanding of the mechanism of protein turnover and degradation within lysosomes.*For the elucidation of Ctsb’s role in tissue homeostasis, extracellular matrix remodeling, and immune response.*What are its uses as a positive control, especially in the case of enzymatic assays, antibody generation, and biochemical characterization?*A keen understanding of Ctsb’s function as an amyloid precursor protein secretase in neurodegeneration research.*It can also be used for the study of cancer biology, like in the case of metastasis and tumor invasion.The lot is manufactured under ISO 9001:2015 certified conditions with the purpose of ensuring premium quality and reproducibility with full regulatory compliance for laboratory research worldwide.About MyBioSourceMyBioSource, Inc. is a trusted provider of high-quality research reagents worldwide. Founded originally in Vancouver, British Columbia, in 2006 by three enthusiastic scientists with a mission to provide the best biological reagents.Since 2007, they have relocated their headquarters to sunny Southern California, San Diego (USA).With specialization in providing antibodies, ELISA kits , PCR kits, and rProteins, the company has a strong commitment to scientific excellence by supporting researchers in academia and life sciences.For more information, product inquiries, or custom ELISA kit requests, please contact:MyBioSource Customer ServiceEmail: sales@mybiosource.comPhone: +1 (855) 692 4676 (Toll-free within US & Canada)+1 (858) 633 0165Landline: +1 (858) 633 0166Website: https://www.mybiosource.com/

