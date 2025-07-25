CCI Training Center Listed Among USA TODAY'S “America’s Top Vocational Schools 2025

CCI Training Center is listed among the leading Vocational Schools in America 2025 by USA Today in partnership with Statista.

ARLINGTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- USA Today, in partnership with Statista, released its list of America’s Top Vocational Schools 2025 , and CCI Training Center , a leading provider of vocational education and flexible career training, has been recognized for its career-focused training programs in Arlington, Texas.The recognition acknowledges outstanding performance across five key performance indicators, including graduation rate, graduate salary, repayment period, social mobility, and diversity.This is what Martin Zandi, President of CCI Training Center, had to say on this achievement:“This honor underscores our unwavering dedication to delivering industry‑aligned, fast-track career training. We are deeply committed to helping learners across the US achieve meaningful employment quickly in high‑demand sectors.About the AwardUSA TODAY and Statista evaluated more than 1,800 vocational schools and awarded the top 250 based on objective KPIs such as student outcomes and affordability. CCI is proud to stand among this distinguished group, demonstrating excellence in online training compared with traditional brick‑and‑mortar institutions.About CCI Training CenterFounded in 1984 with the mission to empower working adults and career changers, CCI offers flexible, fully online, and hybrid programs in Healthcare, Information Technology, and Business Administration. Led by expert instructors, CCI delivers personalized support and career-focused training that aligns with current workforce needs.CCI Training Center has provided vocational training to over 24,000 students during its 40-year operation.Key Program Highlights:Healthcare: Radiology Technician (Limited-scope), Medical Assistants, Pharmacy TechnicianIT: Cloud Computing, Cybersecurity, Desktop TechnicianBusiness: Virtual AssistantVocational education plays a vital role in today’s economy, equipping students with practical skills and credentials that are directly aligned with employer demand. In an era of rapid workforce transformation, vocational programs provide accelerated, hands-on pathways into high-growth fields like healthcare, information technology, and business administration.Contact Details:CCI Training CenterName: Martin ZandiAddress: 770 E Road to Six Flags St #140, Arlington, TX 76011, United StatesPhone: +1-800-777-3939Email: admissions@ccitraining.edu

