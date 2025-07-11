AAA Biotech Reveals Comprehensive Suite of Validated Antibodies & Research Reagents

AAA Biotech Launches Validated Antibodies & Research Reagents

Browse AAA Biotech’s new range of validated antibodies, ELISA kits, and culture media - empowering researchers with high-quality, reliable research reagents.

LA JOLLA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AAA Biotech , a leader in providing validated research reagents, announces the launch of its suite of validated antibodies, ELISA kits, and culture media.The company reaffirms its commitment to empowering researchers and scientists by providing highly validated research reagents worldwide.Expanding Access to High-Quality Tools for ResearchersAAA Biotech’s expanded catalog now features highly validated reagents for research, including rProteins, native proteins, PCR kits, ELISA kits, assay kits, and culture media. They are designed by a team of experts to meet the evolving needs of the global scientific community.Top Products Leading the WayThe research reagents leading the way include:Cat# AAA10909Name: Complement Component C1q HumanType: Native ProteinCat# AAA13876Name: anti-tdTomatoType: AntibodyCat# AAA27960Name Human anti-2019-nCoV S1 mAb (S1a)Type: AntibodyCat# AAA22059Name: EIF2AK1 Polyclonal AntibodyType: AntibodyCat# AAA10615Name: Mouse monoclonal antibody Anti-Human TFEBType: AntibodyCat# AAA17937Name TAT antibodyType: AntibodyCat# AAA17949Name Monoclonal antibody to Cancer Antigen 19-9 CA19-9 AntibodyType: AntibodyCat# AAA14817Name RPMI 1640 Medium Modified w/o L-Glutamine, w/o Amino acids, Glucose (Powder)Type: Culture MediaCat# AAA17296Name Human 1,3-β-D-glucan (BDG) ELISA Kit Type: ELISA KitCat# AAA13312Name Lipoteichoic acid ELISA KitType: ELISA KitValidation & Versatility of AAA Biotech’s Reagents - Meeting the Needs of Modern ResearchAntibodies available at AAA Biotech are suitable for a broad spectrum of research applications such as ELISA, flow cytometry, immunofluorescence, immunocytochemistry, immunoprecipitation, immunohistochemistry, and Western blotting.The catalog has many antibodies that are available in multiple conjugated forms or as recombinant antibodies, contributing to the versatility of research reagents. The company aims to ensure that researchers have access to reagents that always deliver trustworthy and reliable results, even in the case of rare species and challenging targets.From high-purity native proteins and specialized ELISA kits to optimized culture media, this reflects the company’s holistic approach to discovery and innovation in biomedical research.About AAA BiotechAAA Biotech, Inc. is a trusted provider of high-quality research reagents worldwide. Founded by enthusiastic scientists with a mission to provide the best biological reagents.With specialization in providing validated antibodies, ELISA kits, PCR kits, and rProteins, the company has a strong commitment to scientific excellence by supporting researchers in academia and life sciences.For more information about AAA Biotech’s validated antibodies and research reagents, visit the company’s official website: https://www.aaabiotech.com/ Tel: +1 (619) 604-9440Fax: +1 (619) 604-9441Toll Free: +1-800-604-9114Email: info@aaabiotech.comTech Support: tech@aaabiotech.comMailing Address:AAA Biotech, LLCPO Box 1697La Jolla, CA 92038

