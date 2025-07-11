AAA Biotech Reveals Comprehensive Suite of Validated Antibodies & Research Reagents
Browse AAA Biotech’s new range of validated antibodies, ELISA kits, and culture media - empowering researchers with high-quality, reliable research reagents.LA JOLLA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AAA Biotech, a leader in providing validated research reagents, announces the launch of its suite of validated antibodies, ELISA kits, and culture media.
The company reaffirms its commitment to empowering researchers and scientists by providing highly validated research reagents worldwide.
Expanding Access to High-Quality Tools for Researchers
AAA Biotech’s expanded catalog now features highly validated reagents for research, including rProteins, native proteins, PCR kits, ELISA kits, assay kits, and culture media. They are designed by a team of experts to meet the evolving needs of the global scientific community.
Top Products Leading the Way
The research reagents leading the way include:
Cat# AAA10909
Name: Complement Component C1q Human
Type: Native Protein
Cat# AAA13876
Name: anti-tdTomato
Type: Antibody
Cat# AAA27960
Name Human anti-2019-nCoV S1 mAb (S1a)
Type: Antibody
Cat# AAA22059
Name: EIF2AK1 Polyclonal Antibody
Type: Antibody
Cat# AAA10615
Name: Mouse monoclonal antibody Anti-Human TFEB
Type: Antibody
Cat# AAA17937
Name TAT antibody
Type: Antibody
Cat# AAA17949
Name Monoclonal antibody to Cancer Antigen 19-9 CA19-9 Antibody
Type: Antibody
Cat# AAA14817
Name RPMI 1640 Medium Modified w/o L-Glutamine, w/o Amino acids, Glucose (Powder)
Type: Culture Media
Cat# AAA17296
Name Human 1,3-β-D-glucan (BDG) ELISA Kit
Type: ELISA Kit
Cat# AAA13312
Name Lipoteichoic acid ELISA Kit
Type: ELISA Kit
Validation & Versatility of AAA Biotech’s Reagents - Meeting the Needs of Modern Research
Antibodies available at AAA Biotech are suitable for a broad spectrum of research applications such as ELISA, flow cytometry, immunofluorescence, immunocytochemistry, immunoprecipitation, immunohistochemistry, and Western blotting.
The catalog has many antibodies that are available in multiple conjugated forms or as recombinant antibodies, contributing to the versatility of research reagents. The company aims to ensure that researchers have access to reagents that always deliver trustworthy and reliable results, even in the case of rare species and challenging targets.
From high-purity native proteins and specialized ELISA kits to optimized culture media, this reflects the company’s holistic approach to discovery and innovation in biomedical research.
About AAA Biotech
AAA Biotech, Inc. is a trusted provider of high-quality research reagents worldwide. Founded by enthusiastic scientists with a mission to provide the best biological reagents.
With specialization in providing validated antibodies, ELISA kits, PCR kits, and rProteins, the company has a strong commitment to scientific excellence by supporting researchers in academia and life sciences.
For more information about AAA Biotech’s validated antibodies and research reagents, visit the company’s official website: https://www.aaabiotech.com/.
Tel: +1 (619) 604-9440
Fax: +1 (619) 604-9441
Toll Free: +1-800-604-9114
Email: info@aaabiotech.com
Tech Support: tech@aaabiotech.com
Mailing Address:
AAA Biotech, LLC
PO Box 1697
La Jolla, CA 92038
Cynthia Lee
AAA Biotech
+1 619-604-9440
cynthia@aaabiotech.com
