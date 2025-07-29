ICROA logo

Proba receives conditional endorsement from ICROA, validating its fertilizer-focused carbon programme for credible Scope 3 insetting and impact.

The Conditional Endorsement by ICROA demonstrates that our programme meets their rigorous criteria for environmental integrity, transparency, and impact.” — Rutger Beens

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Proba , a carbon project certifier working in close collaboration with agri-food companies to create verified, tradable Scope 3 Emission Reduction Certificates for fertilizer-related decarbonization interventions, has received Conditional Endorsement from the International Carbon Reduction and Offset Alliance ( ICROA ).This conditional endorsement confirms that Proba’s carbon crediting programme meets ICROA’s Carbon Crediting Programme Endorsement Review Criteria (version 3.5), with a temporary exception to the scale requirement. Proba’s standard helps project developers quantify and verify emissions reductions from sustainability projects. These verified reductions can be issued as certificates, which can be used to support insetting business models. The certificates help attract co-financing from partners across the value chain to fund further emissions reduction interventions.Full endorsement will be granted upon reaching the threshold of at least ten registered projects and issuance of over 100,000 tCO₂e in carbon certificates. Proba is currently on track to meet this requirement.Although ICROA is primarily known for its work in offsetting, this endorsement underscores the credibility of Proba’s work in insetting and its commitment to reducing supply chain emissions. The conditional endorsement affirms that Proba’s approach aligns with high standards of environmental integrity, transparency, and impact. These are core principles shared across both offsetting and insetting frameworks.Franco Sebastián D’Aprile, ICROA Programme Manager:“Congratulations to the Proba team on achieving ICROA Conditional Endorsement. Throughout the application and review process, Proba welcomed feedback and used it to enhance and strengthen their programme. We’re delighted they can now showcase their commitment to integrity through the ICROA label.”Rutger Beens, Proba COO:“This is an important milestone for Proba. The Conditional Endorsement by ICROA demonstrates that our programme already meets their rigorous criteria for environmental integrity, transparency, and impact: all cornerstones of a credible voluntary carbon market. It validates our approach and signals trust from one of the most recognized alliances in the industry.”About ProbaProba operates an ICROA-endorsed carbon standard and registry for fertilizer-related interventions in the agri-food sector, developing methodologies and issuing verified, tradable Scope 3 Emission Reduction Certificates. We work closely with industry stakeholders to deliver credible, scalable climate action, aligned with the GHG Protocol and the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).For media inquiries, please reach out to:Erna MaciulisMarketing & Communicationserna@proba.earth

