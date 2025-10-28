Proba joins COP30 panel on Dutch–Brazilian collaboration for low-carbon agriculture

Proba logo COP30 Logo

Proba, a certifier of Scope 3 emissions reductions in the agri-food supply chain, will participate in a climate-smart agriculture panel during COP30 in Belém.

Proba is supporting highly scalable decarbonization initiatives in agri-food supply chains, creating value for farmers through measurable agronomic and financial gains.” — Sijbrand Tieleman

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Proba , a certifier of Scope 3 emissions reductions in the agri-food supply chain, will participate in a panel hosted by the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands during COP30 in Belém.The discussion, part of the AgriZone program at Embrapa Amazônia Oriental, will explore the Dutch–Brazilian collaboration in accelerating low-carbon agriculture and integrating farmers into climate finance. Titled “From Farm to Carbon Market: Dutch–Brazilian Pathways for Low-Carbon Agriculture,” the session will take place on November 10 from 12:40 to 13:50, bringing together leading organizations driving sustainable innovation across Brazil’s agricultural sector.Representing Proba, CEO Sijbrand Tieleman will share how financial instruments and fertilizer emission reduction technologies can help scale decarbonization in Brazilian coffee supply chains. “Proba is supporting highly scalable decarbonization initiatives in agri-food supply chains, creating value for farmers through measurable agronomic and financial gains without demanding major shifts in how they work.”The panel will feature seven organizations contributing to climate-smart agriculture, including:- ReSeed, presenting the Social Carbon Protocol for Family Farming, which values environmental services and integrates smallholders into carbon markets.- ACT Group, discussing corporate carbon goal-setting and traceability in agriculture.- Brokering Solidarity, showcasing inclusive financial models for climate-smart agriculture.- Rabobank, highlighting financing mechanisms that support scaling sustainable agriculture.- Proba, presenting how innovative financial instruments and advanced fertilizer technologies can reduce agricultural emissions in coffee supply chains.- Lely Group, focusing on efficient, low-emission livestock management technologies.- The Green Branch, addressing regenerative agriculture partnerships between producers and investors.This panel will be hosted by the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, in partnership with ReSeed and ECAM. The session will be moderated by Emiel Mulder, Nature and Biodiversity Counselor at the Dutch Embassy, and Vasco van Roosmalen, CEO of ReSeed.The Netherlands and Brazil share a strong commitment to sustainable agriculture, uniting innovation, finance, and community impact. Proba’s participation underscores the importance of robust emission quantification and finance mechanisms to ensure scalable impact in the coffee supply chain.Panel: “From Farm to Carbon Market: Dutch–Brazilian Pathways for Low-Carbon Agriculture”Date & Time: November 10, 2025. 12:40 – 13:50.Location: AgriZone, Embrapa Amazônia Oriental, Belém, BrazilOrganizer: Embassy of the Kingdom of the NetherlandsParticipants: ReSeed, ECAM, ACT Group, Brokering Solidarity, Rabobank, Proba,Lely Group, The Green Branch

