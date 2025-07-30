Luminoso and ThriveHR Debut AI-Powered Platform to Transform Employee Feedback into Actionable Insights

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With employee survey season fast approaching, ThriveHR and Luminoso are joining forces to offer a powerful new solution designed to help HR leaders understand how their employees are truly feeling - and take immediate, impactful action. This comes at a critical time, as global employee engagement has dropped to just 21% in 2025, with 77% of workers feeling disengaged or actively disengaged—yet organizations in the top quartile for engagement see 23% higher profitability.

This collaboration brings together ThriveHR’s proven post-survey consulting expertise with Luminoso’s industry-leading AI-powered text analytics platform. Together, they enable organizations to uncover meaningful insights from open-ended survey responses and other employee feedback channels - quickly, clearly, and at scale. Surveys are essential for addressing these challenges, as 58% of employees wish their companies conducted engagement surveys more frequently, and those surveyed quarterly show higher activity levels compared to biannual checks. Moreover, 71% of executives confirm that employee engagement, often measured through surveys, significantly contributes to organizational success.

Luminoso’s GenAI-powered platform analyzes unstructured feedback from surveys, support tickets, internal forums, and collaboration tools in minutes, not weeks, highlighting sentiment trends, key themes, and emerging risks. ThriveHR can then step in to help executive teams interpret the findings, align on priorities, and implement targeted strategies that improve engagement and retention. Effective use of such insights can reduce turnover by uncovering issues like workload imbalance, with engaged teams experiencing 50% lower accident rates and reduced absenteeism.

“Most organizations struggle to move from survey results to real change,” said Mark Zides, CEO of Luminoso. “Our joint solution with ThriveHR gives HR leaders not just the ‘what’ - but the ‘now what’ - in record time, especially vital given that U.S. employee engagement hit a 10-year low of 31% in 2024, with trends continuing into 2025.”

“This partnership is built for action,” said Jason Walker, Co-Founder of ThriveHR. “We’ve seen too many companies invest in gathering employee feedback only to stall when it comes to making change. By pairing Luminoso’s powerful analytics with ThriveHR’s strategic consulting, we’re helping HR leaders accelerate from insight to impact, while delivering measurable outcomes for their people and their business—such as boosting retention through better onboarding, where effective processes increase new hire retention by 82% and improve performance by 11%.”

Key benefits of the joint solution include:

• Faster time-to-insight from survey comments and open-text feedback

• Clear prioritization of sentiment themes and employee concerns

• Strategic follow-up to close the loop and boost engagement scores, addressing the fact that around 20% of employee turnover occurs within the first 45 days due to poor onboarding

For HR and People leaders preparing for fall survey cycles, this partnership delivers a complete pulse-to-action experience: instant clarity on what employees are saying; and expert support on what to do next. In 2025 trends, surveys support personalized onboarding with AI-driven customization, reducing early turnover by fostering better connections—evidenced by companies like Google increasing new hire productivity by 25% through timely adjustments.

“In the context of mergers and acquisitions, employee surveys are absolutely critical for combining cultures during post-merger integration. We've found that leveraging these insights helps organizations implement programs that effectively foster one unified culture, reducing friction and enhancing overall success.” said Rey Ramirez, Co-Founder of ThriveHR.

Notably, 88% of companies fail to onboard efficiently, yet positive experiences make employees 18 times more likely to feel committed, and 98% of CEOs view onboarding programs as key to retention efforts.

Proactive retention by identifying and addressing pain points early, with exceptional onboarding making employees 2.6 times more likely to report job satisfaction.

About Thrive HR Consulting

Thrive HR Consulting is a Silicon Valley, CA; Austin, TX; and Denver, CO-based, minority-owned HR Advisory that provides fractional CHRO Support and value-based HR support. Thrive supports your HR needs virtually or in person. Our team’s specialties include Mergers and Acquisitions, C-Suite executive coaching, employee relations, diversity, inclusion and belonging millennial consulting, performance management, employee engagement, talent acquisitions and digital HR transformation, and the ability to improve overall HR performance for your organization. For more information, visit www.thrivehrconsulting.com.

About Luminoso

Luminoso Daylight™ AI revolutionizes the way you comprehend your customers to improve CSAT scores faster and with pinpoint accuracy. Luminoso Technologies is a global leader in the Natural Language Understanding market. It was born out of the prestigious MIT Media Lab. Our cloud-based platform for text analytics revolutionizes the way organizations uncover insights from conversational and text data like survey submissions, support tickets and product reviews. With support for 14 languages, Luminoso Daylight™ AI preserves the nuance of stories as communicated by customers, employees, and industry voices. Powered by advanced machine learning, our platform goes beyond surface-level understanding by understanding language as well as a human down to the subtle nuances. It uncovers hidden patterns, sentiments, and biases, empowering organizations to make data-driven decisions with confidence. Trusted by Fortune 5000 companies, we nurture human connections that drive critical business strategies. Discover the power of Luminoso and unlock the potential within your textual data. For more information, visit www.luminoso.com.

