MPD Searching for Suspect in Southeast Burglary

The Metropolitan Police Department is searching for a suspect in a burglary offense which occurred in Southeast.

On Thursday, July 24, 2025, at approximately 7:30pm, Sixth District officers responded to the 5000 block of Central Avenue Southeast for reports of a stabbing. Upon arrival officers discovered that two female suspects forced their way into the victim’s home and began to assault her. During the assault, the victim had grabbed a knife and attempted to defend herself against the suspects. Both suspects then fled the scene. No injuries were reported.

The suspects were captured by surveillance camera footage and can be seen in this video:

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25112160