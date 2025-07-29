RunMyProcess Launches AI-Powered Coding Tools to Modernize App Development & Accelerate Code Generation

The tools give companies the opportunity to significantly reduce time-to-solution and focus on innovation versus manual processes

“These new features are a major step forward to allow access and input from developers and non-developers in automating processes for enterprises at scale," said CEO Claudia Mirza.” — CEO, Claudia Mirza

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RunMyProcess , a cloud-native, low-code platform for enterprise automation and data orchestration, is proud to announce the launch of two cutting-edge, AI-powered coding tools designed to quickly generate code snippets and modernize applications while protecting your data and supporting mission-critical processes: AI Code Generator and AI Code Converter.Why It MattersThese easy-to-use tools live on the RunMyProcess DigitalSuite Studio environment and allow users to:- Accelerate Development- Automate code generation and minimize complexity- Modernize Scripts: Move towards JavaScript ES6 with ease- Improve Productivity: Focus on innovation, not debugging“We’re committed to empowering our users with tools that combine the power of AI and coding to simplify development and fuel digital transformation at speed,” said CEO Claudia Mirza. “These new features are a major step forward in supporting citizen engineers, allowing access and input from developers and non-developers in automating processes for mission-critical enterprises at scale.”The AI-Driven Two Tools:- AI Code Generator (JavaScript ES6): Transform plain English prompts into ready-to-use JavaScript code. This intelligent assistant helps generate ready-to-use ES6 JavaScript code and leverages context-aware prompts for functions like form validation and data transformation. This saves time by reducing the need for manual scripting for workflows while keeping the highest level of cybersecurity and data protection.- AI Code Converter (FreeMarker → JavaScript ES6): Seamlessly modernize legacy applications by converting FreeMarker scripts into modern JavaScript ES6 with minimal effort. This tool does the heavy lifting, automatically translating the code, helping clean it up, and making it easier to manage and scale going forward.These powerful new features are now available within the RunMyProcess DigitalSuite Studio. For more information, contact contact@runmyprocess.com.About RunMyProcessRunMyProcess is a secure, low-code SaaS development platform that helps businesses rapidly build, integrate, and automate workflows without the cost or delays of traditional software development. With over 21 years of proven performance in mission-critical environments, the platform enables the creation of portals, apps, reports, forms, and more through an intuitive drag-and-drop interface, empowering organizations to keep their intellectual property in-house. Our platform seamlessly connects legacy systems with modern cloud tools, supports on-premises, hybrid, and cloud environments, and embeds enterprise-grade security and governance into every process. Designed to enable teams, including non-developers, to actively participate in digital transformation, RunMyProcess streamlines operations, reduces IT bottlenecks, and accelerates innovation. Known in the industry for its enterprise reliability, cost-effectiveness, security, and feature-to-feature parity with leading platforms, RunMyProcess is the trusted choice for organizations seeking scalable, future-ready solutions.To learn more, visit: www.runmyprocess.com

