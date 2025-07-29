Connected Horse Hosts 3rd Annual ‘Lassos with Love’ to Support Dementia Care

About

Connected Horse Hosts 3rd Annual “Lassos with Love” Fundraiser to Support Care Partners and People Impacted by Dementia Through Equine-Assisted Programs September 7, 2025 | Pleasanton, CA Pleasanton, CA – Connected Horse, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting individuals impacted by cognitive changes and dementia and their care partners through equine-assisted programs, is proud to announce its 3rd annual Lassos with Love fundraiser. The event will take place on Sunday, September 7, 2025, from 2:00 to 4:30 PM at beautiful Five Star Equestrian in Pleasanton, California. This special afternoon will include a stunning live performance by Kansas Carradine, renowned equestrian performer and niece of actor Keith Carradine and her special horse Dude as well as the riders at Five Star. Guests will be welcomed with a horse greeting reception, enjoy a scenic al fresco tasting, and have the opportunity to bid in both silent and live auctions featuring luxury travel, exclusive experiences, and one-of-a-kind items. Among the most powerful moments of the event will be the voices of Carla Preyer, caregiver and featured subject in the acclaimed documentary Facing the Wind, and Tammy and Paul Maida, long-time Connected Horse program participants and advocates. Tammy shares, “It was the first time I truly felt accepted after my diagnosis.” Connected Horse will honor her and her husband with the 2025 Impact Award for their courage, advocacy, and leadership. Preyer, who will also deliver poignant remarks, brings a message of resilience and hope in the face of her caregiving challenges. Her journey, featured in Facing the Wind, exemplifies the strength and connection at the heart of the Connected Horse mission. Why It Matters Many of us know first-hand the challenges of memory loss and dementia. As rates of dementia continue to rise, with close to 7 million Americans currently living with Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias—the need for innovative, community-based support programs is more urgent than ever. Nearly 1 in 3 caregivers report feeling socially isolated, and many face high levels of emotional, financial, and physical strain. Connected Horse addresses these challenges by providing free, research-based equine experiences that help to reduce stress, strengthen relationships, and create a sense of belonging – and reintroduce fun and laughter. Programs like these are critical to improving quality of life and restoring connection for both those diagnosed with cognitive challenges and those who love and support them. Funds raised from Lassos with Love will support: 18 weeks of no-charge workshops in Pleasanton, Calistoga and new barns in California Scholarships to train partner barns across the U.S. Continuation of the Barn at Community outreach program Live Auction Highlights Include: Ultimate Travel Experience – A curated collection of unforgettable getaways, including a luxury cruise, a week in Provence, a Del Mar coastal estate escape, and a cozy Lake Tahoe retreat HeartMath Coaching Session – A one-on-one coaching experience with Kansas Carradine, certified HeartMath facilitator Forge Pizza Truck Party – Host a party for 20 guests with a wood-fired pizza truck at the location of your choice Exquisite Custom Jewelry – Handcrafted fine jewelry blending timeless elegance with contemporary design This is more than an event – it’s a way to support impactful programs. “By supporting Lassos with Love, you are helping bring hope, connection, and healing to families navigating cognitive changes and dementia,” said co-founder Paula Hertel. “Our equine-guided programs, backed by research from Stanford University and UC Davis, are designed to reduce isolation and build resilience.” About Connected Horse Connected Horse is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in Northern California that provides equine-assisted workshops, sensory engagement kits, and facilitator training to support people living with cognitive changes and their care partners. All programs are offered at no cost and are grounded in research demonstrating measurable benefits to mood, sleep, social connection, and emotional well-being. Event Details Lassos with Love Sunday, September 7, 2025 2:00 – 4:30 PM Five Star Equestrian, Pleasanton, CA Tickets & More Info: www.connectedhorse.org Media Contact Sharon@connectedhorse.org Lisa@connectedhorse.org

https://connectedhorse.org/lassos-with-love/