T-Mobile Selects Modius Inc.’s OpenData Platform to Revolutionize Infrastructure Management Across 80+ Data Centers

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Modius Inc., a leading provider of Data Center Infrastructure Management ( DCIM ) solutions is proud to announce that T-Mobile , one of the largest telecommunications companies in the United States, has chosen Modius’ flagship OpenDataplatform to modernize and optimize its infrastructure management across more than 80 data centers nationwide.T-Mobile faced significant challenges with its third-party legacy infrastructure management system, which struggled to integrate critical measurement data for capacity planning and operational efficiency. After an extensive RFI/RFP process, T-Mobile selected OpenData for its unmatched scalability, advanced integration capabilities, and ability to handle both AC and DC power configurations. “We selected OpenData primarily because of their state of-the-art technology stack that can readily integrate with our advanced AI asset management platforms. During the demonstration phase of the selection process, Modius proved their ability to quickly and accurately represent complex real-world scenarios in our existing environments. Their technical competence and commitment to excellence were compelling” said John Coster, T-Mobile’s Sr. Manager Innovation, Strategy and Planning.“OpenData was the clear choice for T-Mobile because of its ability to provide real-time operational intelligence and a single source of truth for multiple departments,” said Craig Compiano, CEO of Modius Inc. “Our platform’s multi-layered asset masters, embedded automated workflow engine, and continuous innovation align perfectly with T-Mobile’s long-term strategic goals for infrastructure and operational efficiency.”Key Benefits of OpenData for T-Mobile:- Scalability Across 80+ Data Centers: OpenData is designed to seamlessly scale across T-Mobile’s extensive infrastructure, ensuring consistent performance and reliability.- Advanced Integration Capabilities: The platform integrates critical measurement data, including power and cooling metrics, enabling precise capacity planning and operational insights.- Support for AC and DC Power Configurations: OpenData’s flexibility ensures compatibility with T-Mobile’s diverse power systems.- Real-Time Operational Intelligence: By providing a single source of truth, OpenData eliminates data silos and empowers T-Mobile to make informed decisions quickly.- Customizable Solutions: OpenData’s flexibility allows T-Mobile to tailor the platform to its unique needs, ensuring alignment with its operational goals.T-Mobile’s adoption of OpenData reflects broader industry trends, including the growing importance of big data, 5G, and IoT standards in telecommunications. By leveraging OpenData, T-Mobile is positioned to stay ahead of the curve, ensuring its infrastructure is ready to support the demands of next-generation technologies.“Continuous innovation and responsiveness are at the core of our partnership with T-Mobile,” said Mark Carberry, Vice President of Solution Delivery at Modius Inc. “Our US-based engineering team is committed to delivering a solution that not only meets T-Mobile’s current needs but also evolves with their future requirements.”The partnership between Modius Inc. and T-Mobile underscores the critical role of advanced DCIM solutions in enabling telecommunications providers to achieve operational excellence. With OpenData, T-Mobile is equipped to drive efficiency, scalability, and innovation across its infrastructure, ensuring it remains a leader in the rapidly evolving telecommunications landscape.About Modius Inc.Modius Inc. is a leading innovator in Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) solutions, providing real-time visibility and decision support for managing distributed equipment across data centers, telecommunications networks, and other critical facilities. The company’s flagship product, OpenData, is an edge-ready asset performance management platform designed to optimize the availability, capacity, and efficiency of critical infrastructure.For more information about Modius Inc. and the OpenData platform, please visit www.modius.com

