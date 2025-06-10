Modius® Inc. Appoints Trish Kapos as Channel Chief to Lead Reseller Acquisition & Build a Best-in-Class Channel Program

Craig Compiano- CEO Modius Inc Trish Kapos

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Modius Inc ., a leading provider of Data Center Infrastructure Management ( DCIM ) solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Trish Kapos as its new Channel Chief. In this pivotal role, Kapos will lead the charge in developing and scaling Modius’ channel program, driving reseller acquisition, and fostering strategic partnerships to accelerate the company’s growth in the DCIM market.With over 20 years of experience in sales, marketing, and channel leadership, Kapos brings a proven track record of building and revitalizing partner ecosystems. Her expertise in cultivating relationships with Technology Services Distributors (TSDs), Managed Service Providers (MSPs), resellers, and colocation providers positions her as the ideal leader to expand Modius’ partner network and deliver measurable results.“Trish’s appointment marks a significant milestone for Modius as we double down on our commitment to the channel,” said Craig Compiano, CEO of Modius, Inc. “Her deep understanding of the partner ecosystem and her ability to create scalable, high-impact programs will be instrumental in driving our growth and delivering value to our partners and customers alike.”As Channel Chief, Kapos will focus on building a robust, scalable, and repeatable partner program that aligns with Modius’ strategic objectives. Her responsibilities include developing go-to-market strategies, onboarding and enabling partners, and driving consistent sales pipeline growth through co-marketing efforts and partner engagement. Additionally, she will oversee the creation of partner portals, training programs, and compensation structures to ensure the success of Modius’ channel initiatives.“I’m thrilled to join Modius at such an exciting time in its growth journey,” said Kapos. “The DCIM market is evolving rapidly, and there’s a tremendous opportunity to empower partners with innovative solutions that drive operational efficiency and visibility for their customers. I look forward to building a world-class channel program that delivers value for our partners and accelerates Modius’ market leadership.”Kapos’ appointment underscores Modius’ commitment to expanding its indirect sales strategy and leveraging the power of partnerships to scale its reach in the DCIM space. With her leadership, Modius aims to solidify its position as the go-to provider for data center optimization solutions.For more information about Modius and its channel program, visit www.modius.com About Modius Inc.Modius Inc. is a world-leading end-to-end solution provider for managing the availability, capacity, and efficiency of critical facilities, including data centers, smart buildings, telecommunications environments, and IoT (Internet of Things) ecosystems. OpenData, our flagship offering, provides a comprehensive suite of tools for managing mission-critical infrastructure, from device integration to advanced analytics and real-time dashboards. Headquartered in San Francisco, Modius is proud to be ISO/IEC 27001 certified, and a Veteran Owned Small Business (VOSB) certified company.

