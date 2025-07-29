Premier Allergist Rebrands to AllerVie Health, Ushering in New Era of Care with Optimized Digital Patient Experience

AllerVie Health, a leading provider of allergy and immunology care, announced that Premier Allergist has officially rebranded to AllerVie Health.

Uniting under the AllerVie Health brand strengthens that foundation – bringing patients a more connected, modern experience while continuing the high-quality care patients know and trust.” — Tae Kim, AllerVie Health CEO

FREDERICK, MD, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AllerVie Health , a leading provider of allergy and immunology care in the United States, today announced that the regional clinics formerly known as Premier Allergist have officially rebranded to AllerVie Health. This pivotal milestone represents more than just a name change – it’s a step forward in delivering more modern, connected, and elevated allergy care to thousands of patients across the Mid-Atlantic . Premier Allergist, a trusted local provider for decades, now fully united under the AllerVie Health banner, remains committed to transforming lives by treating allergies and asthma at their source.“This transformation marks an exciting chapter for AllerVie Health and the communities we serve,” said Tae Kim, Chief Executive Officer. “Since partnering with Premier Allergist in 2021, we’ve made great strides together. Uniting under the AllerVie Health brand strengthens that foundation – bringing patients a more connected, modern experience while continuing the high-quality care patients know and trust.”AllerVie Health’s providers proudly serve this community, offering expert care in allergy testing, immunotherapy treatment, asthma management, and personalized lifestyle recommendations to help patients take control of their allergies and asthma conditions. Many providers and support staff have called the Mid-Atlantic home for decades. With deep local roots in Maryland, D.C., Virginia, and Pennsylvania, the team understands the regional environmental factors affecting patient health – and now, they have more tools and support than ever before. With clinics strategically located across the Mid-Atlantic, AllerVie Health is poised to expand allergy and asthma care access to those who need it most.With this change, patients across the Mid-Atlantic can now experience an optimized digital patient experience courtesy of a new practice management (PM) system with a patient portal and mobile app where patients can manage appointments, pay their bills, complete documents at home, and more.“We’re raising the bar in allergy care across the Mid-Atlantic – modern tools, better access through the AllerVie digital front door, and standardized processes – creating a streamlined, patient-first experience while ensuring continuity with the local providers patients have trusted for years,” said Rachel Russell, Chief Experience Officer for AllerVie Health. “We’ve successfully implemented this playbook in 30+ clinics over the past two years – it’s a better experience for providers, staff, and patients.”For more information or to schedule an appointment with the AllerVie Health clinics in the Mid-Atlantic region, please visit allervie.com/mid-atlantic.About AllerVie HealthAllerVie Health is a national network of board-certified allergists and immunologists partnering together for the advancement of patient care, serving patients across 11 states in nearly 75 clinic locations. Our providers are committed to establishing the allergy and immunology gold standard, expanding access to best-in-class care, and bringing relief and renewed vitality to the millions of Americans affected annually, many of whom live in underserved communities today. AllerVie is relentlessly dedicated to clinical excellence, creating an improved patient experience, and supporting the development of advanced allergy and immunology-focused therapeutics and treatment options. With AllerVie Health, our patients can feel their best, reclaim their lives, and live in freedom! To learn more, visit www.allervie.com

