Allergy Associates of Hartford Rebrands and Expands as AllerVie Health

Patients will have access to more providers, upgraded facilities, and convenient digital access to scheduling and medical records

Expanding under the AllerVie Health brand will further enhance patient outcomes – from specialized care and digital healthcare tools to upgraded facilities that allow us to treat even more people.” — Dr. Benoit Tano, MD

HARTFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AllerVie Health, a leading provider of allergy and immunology care in the United States, today announced that the former Allergy Associates of Hartford has changed it’s name to AllerVie Health . This group of clinics will work to transform lives by treating allergies at their source, serving more patients in Hartford, Meriden, Glastonbury and Vernon than before with exceptional care and regional allergy expertise.“As a newer member of the AllerVie Health team, I’m thrilled to contribute to our promising future and strengthen the exceptional care and treatment options available to our patients, physicians, and staff,” said Dr. Benoit Tano, MD, and a dual board-certified physician in internal medicine and allergy and immunology. “Expanding under the AllerVie Health brand name will only further enhance patient outcomes in our area – from specialized care and digital healthcare tools that make it easy to fit our services into modern life, to upgraded facilities that allow us to treat even more people.”Allergists Dr. Benoit Tano, Dr. Prasad Srinivasan, and Dr. Christopher Randolph serve this community alongside an exceptional team of Nurse Practitioners, providing expert care in allergy testing, immunotherapy treatment, asthma management, and personalized lifestyle recommendations to help patients take control of their allergies and asthma conditions. Many of our providers and support staff have called Connecticut home for decades, understanding the unique needs of patients who live in the area. With the relocation of offices in Meriden and Glastonbury to modern facilities and the addition of new providers, this practice remains a convenient and accessible choice for these communities.Under the AllerVie Health brand, the Allergy Associates of Hartford will leverage national resources to upgrade to a more optimized digital patient experience including a new electronic medical records (EMR) system with a patient portal and mobile app where patients can securely communicate with providers, view or request appointments, manage medications, pay their bills, review test results, and more. These digital innovations, effectively implemented in 25 clinics across four states over the past 2 years, are trusted by numerous AllerVie Health network clinics.For more information or to schedule an appointment with the AllerVie Health clinics in the Hartford area, please visit https://allervie.com/connecticut About AllerVie HealthAllerVie Health is a national network of board-certified allergists and immunologists partnering together for the advancement of patient care, serving patients across 13 states in nearly 80 clinic locations. Our providers are committed to establishing the allergy and immunology gold standard, expanding access to best-in-class care, and bringing relief and renewed vitality to the millions of Americans affected annually, many of whom live in underserved communities today. AllerVie is relentlessly dedicated to clinical excellence, creating an improved patient experience, and supporting the development of advanced allergy and immunology-focused therapeutics and treatment options. With AllerVie Health, our patients can feel their best, reclaim their lives, and live in freedom! To learn more, visit www.allervie.com

