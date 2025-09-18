Allergy & Asthma Care Unites Under the AllerVie Health Brand, Ushering in a New Era of Care and Innovation

AllerVie Health, a leading provider of allergy and immunology care, unites five Ohio clinics under the AllerVie Health brand to ensure greater access to care.

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AllerVie Health , a leading provider of allergy and immunology care in the United States, today announced the unification of five Ohio clinics under the AllerVie Health brand. This milestone ensures greater access to best-in-class allergy and asthma care for patients across the region while preserving the trusted, local relationships they have come to rely on.Our clinics in Ohio, led by board-certified allergists Dr. John Seyerle, Dr. Jeffrey Raub, and Dr. Ashish Mathur, bring decades of combined experience in diagnosing and treating allergies, asthma, and related immunologic conditions. Patients across Ohio can now benefit from expanded resources, advanced treatment options, and a modernized digital patient experience – all while continuing their care with the same trusted providers.“This transition represents an exciting step forward for our patients in Ohio,” said Tae Kim, Chief Executive Officer. “By bringing this practice under the AllerVie Health name, we’re delivering on our mission to expand access to best-in-class allergy and asthma care, enhance the patient journey through technology, and strengthen local provider-patient relationships.”AllerVie Health’s Ohio team delivers a full range of advanced services to address the growing needs of patients living with allergies and asthma. From comprehensive allergy testing and immunotherapy treatments that target environmental and seasonal triggers to expert diagnosis and management of asthma, the team is dedicated to empowering patients to live symptom-free. With five conveniently located clinics across Cincinnati, the providers are uniquely positioned to serve communities affected by regional allergens and environmental conditions. Patients can also enjoy the convenience of AllerVie Health’s digital front door, which includes a patient portal and mobile app for scheduling appointments, paying bills, and completing intake forms online.“Our clinics in Ohio are proud to join the AllerVie Health family as part of this exciting rebrand. This transition is more than just a name change – it reflects our commitment to advancing allergy and asthma care while enhancing the way patients connect with us,” said Alexa Anderson, Regional Director of Operations for Ohio. “With our upgraded digital patient experience, we’re making it easier than ever for patients to access care, schedule appointments, and stay engaged in their health journey.”For more information or to schedule an appointment with the AllerVie Health clinics across Cincinnati, please visit allervie.com/ohio.

